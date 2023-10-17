Former Vic premier’s Swiss job based on fake screenshot

False. The forum says an image being shared online claiming to be from its website is fake.

Former Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has taken up a position at the World Economic Forum.

Social media posts claim former Victoria premier Daniel Andrews is off to Switzerland to be Australia’s delegate to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

This is false. A forum representative told AAP FactCheck the posts were fake news, while the Australian government said it doesn’t have any representatives at the WEF.

A Facebook post purportedly shows a screenshot with an image and biography of Mr Andrews on what appears to be the WEF website.

The post (screenshot here) highlights text that claims he “will serve as Australian delegate to the World Economic Forum (WEF) from 27th September, 2023.”

The image includes WEF’s logo and mimics the forum’s website design.

There’s no truth to claims Daniel Andrews is working for WEF.

Other Facebook users have shared the same image in posts attacking Mr Andrews and the WEF, with many making unsubstantiated claims of other conspiracy theories, as seen here, here, here, here and here.

The forum, a nonprofit organisation established in 1971 and based in Switzerland, says it “engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas”.

WEF media chief Yann Zopf says the claims in the posts were false and the image had been manipulated to look like a screenshot from the organisation’s website.

“I can confirm that the screenshot and these claims are fake,” Mr Zopf told AAP FactCheck in an email.

“This bio does not exist on our website and this person has not been hired by the World Economic Forum.”

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade also confirmed that Mr Andrew’s alleged position at WEF was fiction.

“The Australian government does not have an official representative, nor a permanent delegation, to the World Economic Forum,” a department spokesperson told AAP FactCheck in an email.

Daniel Andrews says he quit politics to spend more time with his family.

Mr Andrews announced his resignation on September 26, the day the Facebook posts started emerging, after serving as Victoria’s premier for nine years.

He cited a desire to spend more time with his family during his 30-minute resignation speech, making no mention of WEF.

Mr Zopf denounced the social media posts.

“These fake news have been created to discredit the important work that the World Economic Forum does on serious global challenges,” he said.

AAP FactCheck attempted to contact Mr Andrews for comment through the office of his successor as Victorian premier, Jacinta Allan, but did not receive a response.

News agency Reuters has debunked similar claims.

AAP FactCheck has debunked other claims about WEF, as seen here, here and here.

The Verdict The claim former Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has been named Australia’s delegate to the World Economic Forum is false. The forum told AAP FactCheck that a purported screenshot from its website is fake and Mr Andrews does not work at the organisation. The Australian government also said the nation doesn’t have any delegates or official representatives at WEF. False – The claim is inaccurate. AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.