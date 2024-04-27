AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Leishman
Marc Leishman is close to the lead at the LIV Golf tournament in Adelaide. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • golf

Marc Leishman lurks near LIV Golf lead in Adelaide

Steve Larkin April 27, 2024

Australia’s Marc Leishman has collected another pair of birdies to remain near the top of the LIV Golf leaderboard in Adelaide.

Leishman is seven under in Saturday’s second round at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide’s west, three shots behind American leader Brendan Steele.

Steele made four birdies in a six-hole start to rise to 10 under.

Japan’s overnight leader Jinichiro Kozuma and Mexican Carlos Ortiz are a shot further back while New Zealander Danny Lee is eight under.

Leishman is among a batch at seven under including his countryman Cameron Smith, who has three birdies in an encouraging five-hole stretch.

“There’s so many wedges out here, even if it does firm up a lot I think you’ve still got to be making a lot of birdies,” Leishman said after his opening-round 67.

“I changed my course management a little bit this year compared to last year.

“I was a bit too conservative and changed that because there are so many birdies out there.”

Fellow Australian and Rippers GC teammate Matt Jones is among those at six under while major winner Brooks Koepka (five under) is also on the move with three second-round birdies.

Spain’s Jon Rahm has recovered from an early bogey to be five under.

