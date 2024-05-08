AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Coach Luke Beveridge.
Coach Luke Beveridge is under fire because of the Western Bulldogs' disappointing season. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Bulldogs boss blown away by attacks on coach Beveridge

Steve Larkin May 8, 2024

The Western Bulldogs’ football chief says he has been “blown away” at aggressive and personal attacks on under-fire coach Luke Beveridge.

The Dogs’ general manager of football Matthew Egan is staunchly defending Beveridge as “an incredible coach”, amid mounting scrutiny.

“I have been blown away with how aggressive some of the comments have been in the media about a guy who has been coaching 10 years at the footy club with a grand final win and obviously being in the grand final only three years ago,” Egan told SEN radio on Wednesday.

“It feels like it has been a little bit aggressive and personal against Bevo.”

The Bulldogs have lost four of their past five matches to slip to 11th spot ahead of Saturday night’s MCG match against struggling Richmond.

“I go to my experience of working in footy, in the coaching industry, for 16 years,” Egan said.

“And I have never seen a coach connect as well as I have with Bevo and his players.

“His ability to story-tell and create a narrative week to week for the players is amazing.”

Beveridge, who is contracted until the end of next season, and staffers and players met away from their Whitten Oval base on Tuesday after suffering an upset seven-point loss to Hawthorn.

“It’s a long season so you have got to mix up what we do for reviews,” Egan said.

“And this year we have probably changed our reviews a little bit and tried to make it a real learning environment every time you come in for a review.

“Yesterday’s was off-site, which we haven’t done before this year.

“It was probably more of a discussion on our club and where we’re at and some changes we obviously want to make moving forward.

“Yesterday was probably more about getting off-site, a different environment, connecting as a group, having some conversations around what we want it to look like and progress.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.