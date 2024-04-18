AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Defence personal arrive at the Remembrance Day Service in Melbourne
More than 100,000 Australian personnel have died during wartime conflicts. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
Non-citizens joining ADF years away: Marles

Tess Ikonomou April 18, 2024

Foreigners joining the Australian Defence Force is years away and not something that can happen overnight, Richard Marles says.

The defence minister on Wednesday unveiled the new national defence strategy, which calls for the military to focus on recruiting and retention efforts.

Widening the eligibility criteria would allow defence to recruit non-Australian citizens.

Mr Marles said that’s not going to happen “overnight”.

“It’s reasonable to describe that in terms of years,” he told ABC’s Radio National on Thursday.

“Looking at certain classes of non-Australian citizens as potential recruits for the ADF going forward is an important step that we will need to take if we’re going to meet the challenge of growing our defence force through to 2040.”

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles.
 Richard Marles says the government is improving conditions in the ADF. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

Mr Marles said the government’s immediate challenge was to improve conditions for Australians currently serving or thinking about joining the ADF.

“Trying to streamline recruitment to make it a better offer for Australians is what we’re doing right now and that is actually having an impact,” he said.

The defence minister said there had been a fall in the number of personnel leaving the military and recruitment numbers were starting to turn around.

Speaking at the National Press Club, Mr Marles said the hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders calling Australia home was an obvious place to start.

Responding to criticism extra defence spending the government will pump into the ADF over the next decade will come too late, Mr Marles said the decision had been made “quickly”.

The defence minister said it was “ridiculous” to suggest Australia was trying to match the strength of China and the US in the Indo-Pacific.

“You’re talking about great powers and clearly, we’re not seeking to be a peer of the United States or China which is why you know, commentators who walked down that road, frankly lack wit,” he said.

