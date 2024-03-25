AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brisbane Broncos' Nathan Cleary.
Nathan Cleary (c) picked up a hamstring problem during Penrith's round-three win over Brisbane. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Penrith rocked by Nathan Cleary hamstring injury

Jasper Bruce March 25, 2024

Nathan Cleary has been sidelined with a minor hamstring injury, Penrith have confirmed to AAP.

The superstar halfback was substituted out in the final 10 minutes of the Panthers’ 34-12 win over Brisbane on Thursday night.

After feeling more discomfort than anticipated, the 26-year-old was subsequently sent for scans.

The Panthers are expected to release a formal update on Cleary’s condition on Tuesday.

He will not be named in the team to face the Sydney Roosters on Thursday night and could also miss the visit to Manly on April 6.

The Panthers have a bye in round six and are hopeful Cleary could return for their first game after that – against Wests Tigers in Bathurst on April 20.

Former Canberra playmaker Brad Schneider is expected to make his club debut in Cleary’s place, lining up next to Jarome Luai in the halves at Allianz Stadium this week.

Cleary needed six weeks to recover after tearing his left hamstring in a tight win over St George Illawarra last June, missing the final two games of NSW’s State of Origin campaign.

