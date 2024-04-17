AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Molly Picklum
Molly Picklum found a late winning wave to reach the Margaret River Pro quarter-finals Image by HANDOUT/World Surf League
  • surfing

Picklum advances after marathon Margaret River Pro heat

Melissa Woods April 17, 2024

Young gun Molly Picklum has survived a marathon heat to stay alive at the Margaret River Pro, with poor conditions forcing an early end to competition.

The World Surf League only got through three of the eight heats in the women’s round of 16 on Tuesday, with competitors left on edge due to the mid-season cut, with the women’s field reduced to five following the event.

Currently ranked world No.3, Picklum’s position is safe but she was hunting a big result after bowing out at this early stage in the previous two events.

The 21-year-old NSW Central Coast surfer faced Alyssa Spencer with the Californian needing victory to avoid relegation from the Championship Tour to the Challenger Series.

Their 35-minute heat was restarted twice after the head judge ruled there had been no surfable waves and it was a further 12 minutes before Picklum cracked the first wave, scoring a 3.83.

However Picklum trailed until paddling on to her final wave with just over two minutes remaining, needing a score of 5.00.

Spencer pulled out of the second wave of the set, which initially looked the better option.

Australian Olympian Picklum’s score of 7.33 came through in the last minute, sealing the win 13.43 to 11.10.

“Obviously it was so slow at the start there,” Picklum said.

“At the end I wasn’t trusting the ocean after sitting for so long and thought that maybe there was only one wave in the set and you’ve got to read what’s in front of you.

“It was a good wave and I knew that I could get some sort of a score.”

Earlier India Robinson upset French world No.2 Johanne Defay to move up to 14th in the rankings in her bid to survive the mid-season cut.

India Robinson
 India Robinson was all smiles after toppling world No.2 Johanne Defay. Image by HANDOUT/World Surf League 

The Victorian outscored Defay with her best two waves totalling 14.00 to 12.00.

But there was heart-break for 2022 Margaret River champion Isabella Nicholls, with her elimination dropping her off the top tour at the same stage for the second straight year.

Queenslander Nicholls fell to Gabriela Bryan, with the Hawaiian moving inside the top 10 on the back of the victory.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.