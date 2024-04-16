AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel
Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was stabbed by a black-clad figure while conducting a live-streamed sermon. Image by HANDOUT/Christ of Good Shepherd Church
  • crime, law and justice

Police powers bolstered as terror attack probe widens

Jack Gramenz, Sophia McCaughan and Nyk Carnsew
April 16, 2024

A knife attack at a western Sydney church that hospitalised two clergymen is being treated as a terrorist act, granting police expansive powers as they probe the city’s second mass stabbing within days.

A 16-year-old boy is under police guard in hospital after what investigators say appeared to be a religiously motivated attack at Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley.

The controversial leader of the Assyrian church, Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, was stabbed by a black-clad figure while conducting a live-streamed sermon on Monday night.

A priest was also injured after trying to intervene.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb’s declaration of a terrorist incident at 1.35am on Tuesday – authorised by the police minister a short time later – gives police expanded powers to stop and search people, premises and vehicles without a warrant.

Special powers to prevent further attacks could also be exercised if needed, although they were not currently requested, Ms Webb said.

The powers to investigate a terrorist act in its immediate aftermath can be extended up to 48 hours.

The teen allegedly planned the attack, travelling from a home that was not near the church, making comments indicating a religious motive before stabbing the bishop and priest, Ms Webb told reporters.

“They’re lucky to be alive,” she said.

Church stabbing probe.
 Investigations continue at the scene of the stabbing and unrest at the Sydney church. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS 

Footage of the stabbing showed a person dressed in black stabbing the bishop at the altar as parishioners screamed and ran to his aid.

The teenager, who was arrested at the scene, was known to police but was not on a terror watch list, Ms Webb said.

The weapon used has been described as a flick knife and detectives are investigating if the boy lost fingers as part of the attack or during the subsequent unrest.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was briefed on the incident and the National Security Committee of Cabinet was due to meet on Tuesday.

ASIO director-general Mike Burgess said the agency supported NSW Police declaring an act of terrorism, adding that the incident appeared to be religiously motivated.

“There’s no indication anyone else is involved, but that remains an open investigation,” he said.

Premier Chris Minns and Multiculturalism Minister Steve Kamper met with faith leaders on Tuesday afternoon, thanking them for their overnight efforts to quell retaliation.

NSW Premier Chris Minns with religious leaders in Sydney.
 NSW Premier Chris Minns discussed the attack with religious leaders at talks in Sydney. Image by Louise Kennerley/AAP PHOTOS 

Police and paramedics were forced to shelter in the church for several hours as a violent crowd descended on the site, injuring several officers as they were struck with projectiles.

The Assyrian church said Bishop Emmanuel and a senior priest were in a stable condition and appealed for calm.

“We ask for your prayers at this time,” it said on social media.

The Assyrian church preaches a conservative version of Christianity distinct from many of the major denominations active in Australia.

Assyrian Christians living in the Middle East are a minority group and the population has shrunk since the rise of ISIS in Iraq a decade ago, according to Minority Rights Group.

SYDNEY CHURCH STABBING
 Police officers and squad cars were targeted by an angry mob after the stabbing attack. Image by Paul Braven/AAP PHOTOS 

Bishop Emmanuel has previously attracted attention for his outspoken views on a range of topics, including his description of the COVID-19 outbreak as a “plandemic”.

He also publicly criticised Islamic teachings and those of other non-Christian religions.

Local mayor Frank Carbone, speaking at the church scene on Tuesday, said it was very concerning for the community that a 16-year-old boy was allegedly responsible.

“There has to be something wrong when that happens,” he said.

The attack came two days after six people were killed and more than a dozen injured in an attack at the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney’s east.

The mass stabbing, carried out by a mentally ill Queensland man, shot dead at the scene, was not declared a terrorist incident.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.