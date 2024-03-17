AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brisbane's Adam Reynolds receives treatment against Souths.
Adam Reynolds will miss Brisbane's clash with Penrith on Thursday night, coach Kevin Walters says. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Reynolds out, Haas a doubt for Broncos-Penrith: Walters

Joel Gould March 17, 2024

Adam Reynolds won’t play for Brisbane against Penrith in round three’s grand-final rematch, while prop Payne Haas is also in doubt, Kevin Walters says.

Reynolds sustained a medial collateral ligament (MCL) strain and Haas injured a knee in the 28-18 win over South Sydney on Thursday night.

Broncos captain Reynolds will be replaced by 24-year-old half Jock Madden for Thursday’s away clash with the Panthers.

Reynolds and Haas were in rehab at training on Sunday, and neither took part in the team session.

“Payne has been named but we are not 100 per cent sure he will be playing yet,” Walters said.

“He has still got a bit of a problem with his knee. He’s had some scans and there wasn’t too much there, but … he is still not right to go at this stage.

“Reyno won’t be playing and won’t be named. He is out.”

Payne Haas of the Broncos is tackled against South Sydney.
 Payne Haas damaged his knee against Souths and is facing a race against time to face Penrith. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS 

If Haas is unable to play, Walters said prop Xavier Willison would come into the 17 to face the Panthers.

Fullback Reece Walsh sustained a minor injury in the win over the Rabbitohs and was in a no-contact red training bib on Sunday. 

After doing his own warm-up, Walsh took part in an opposed session against Broncos affiliate club Wynnum-Manly.

“Reece is fine. He just has a bit of a cork. He will be right,” Walters said.

Former Wests Tigers playmaker Madden featured in five NRL games for the Broncos last year when Reynolds or No.6 Ezra Mam were out injured and handled himself well.

“Every time Jock has had an opportunity he has played really well for us, so we expect no different on Thursday night in Penrith,” Walters said.

“It is a great opportunity for Jock to showcase his skills. He is a different player to Reyno but an equally important member of the team.

“He is still maturing and we have a lot of confidence in him and the skillset he brings to the club.”

Jock Madden of the Broncos.
 Jock Madden has a chance to showcase his skills against the Panthers, Kevin Walters says. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS 

Walters said the Broncos would err on the side of caution with key players such as Reynolds and Haas at this time of the year.

“We are two rounds in and we are keeping in mind the health and welfare of our players,” Walters said.

“We are making sure if they do take the field they are in a position where they can do their roles capably. 

“Each injury is different and each player is different. It is player welfare more than anything.”

