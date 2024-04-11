AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arina Rodionova.
Arina Rodionova will spearhead Australia's challenge against Mexico in the Billie Jean King Cup. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Rodionova, Hunter earn Stosur’s nod for Cup qualifier

Murray Wenzel April 11, 2024

Arina Rodionova will lead Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup assault after new captain Samantha Stosur’s tight selection call left the country’s top-ranked woman on the sidelines in Brisbane.

Rodionova – currently ranked 103rd in the world – was selected as Australia’s No.1 at Thursday’s draw, with Storm Hunter (No.116) the host’s No.2 player.

Having earlier this year become the oldest woman to crack the top 100 for the first time, the 34-year-old Rodionova will face Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos in the first match on Brisbane’s Pat Rafter Arena on Friday.

Hunter and Ellen Perez have been named to continue their doubles partnership in what could be a decisive fifth rubber on Saturday.

But Daria Saville, on the comeback from a 2022 anterior cruciate ligament tear, will have to hope Stosur switches things up for Saturday’s reverse singles rubbers if she is to get court time in the qualifier.

Daria Saville at practice ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup.
 Australia’s No.1 Daria Saville will have to wait for her chance of Billie Jean King Cup action. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS 

The 30-year-old former world No.20 surged back into the top 100 last week and is currently ranked 94th.

But she was a late arrival in camp after reaching the second round of the Charleston Open in the United States last week, Stosur making the tough call to leave the charismatic Saville on the bench alongside squad debutante Taylah Preston until at least Saturday. 

The winner will progress to November’s 12-team finals tournament, with Australia hoping to continue chasing their first title since 1974.

Mexico are without their three highest-ranked singles players, including world No.100 Renata Zarazua, who qualified for this year’s Australian Open to become just the second woman from her country to compete in Melbourne’s main draw.

Olmos was the first Mexican woman to reach the top 10 in doubles or singles and is currently ranked 25th in the former, while Fernanda Contreras is the highest-ranked Mexican singles player in the squad at 402.

But team captain Agustin Moreno has instead chosen world No.562 Marcela Zacarias as his No.2, the 30-year-old to play Hunter in Friday’s second singles match.

Captains are able to select other players within the squad to compete in Saturday’s reverse singles rubbers.

Long-time captain Moreno oversees Loyola Marymount University’s tennis program in Los Angeles and says the squad, rich in college experience, will channel that exposure in Brisbane.

“Even when they’re favourites, they’ve seen upsets and there’s belief there could be an upset here,” he said.

“We have nothing to lose. 

“When you’re excited and happy, there’s no pressure (and) you play better, I believe.”

