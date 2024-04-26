AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Stephanie Gilmore surfs Snapper Rocks.
Multiple world champion Stephanie Gilmore surfs Snapper Rocks in 2018. Image by HANDOUT/WSL
  • surfing

Snapper Rocks back on World Surf League tour

Justin Chadwick April 26, 2024

Eight-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore has described Snapper Rocks as one of her favourite waves on the planet after the famed break regained entry to the World Surf League’s Championship Tour.

Located off Coolangatta at the southern end of the Gold Coast, Snapper Rocks was on the tour from 2002 until the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

When the Championship Tour (CT) resumed in 2021, Snapper Rocks was left off main the circuit.

But the event will regain its CT status from next year until at least 2028 under a four-year partnership between the WSL and Queensland’s tourism arm.

Snapper Rocks ready for the Gold Coast Pro.
 Snapper Rocks, home of the Gold Coast Pro, has regained its place on the WSL’s Championship Tour. Image by Matt Dunbar/AAP PHOTOS 

Western Australia’s Margaret River Pro and Bells Beach in Victoria recently had their CT deals extended until 2028, ensuring Australia will have three stops on the main tour for the next four years.

Gilmore, who will return to the tour full-time next year after taking a sabbatical in 2024, has triumphed six times at Snapper Rocks.

“I’m so excited to see Snapper come back onto the CT schedule in 2025,” Gilmore said in a statement.

“It’s obviously my home break and one of my favourite waves on the planet, but it’s incredibly high performance and offers a bit of everything, which is fun for both the surfers and the fans.

“There’s really nothing like having that perfect canvas in front of you with a huge crowd cheering from the beach just metres away.

“It’s a true spectacle and has such a rich history. It belongs on the Championship Tour, and I can’t wait to compete there again next year.”

Kelly Slater surfs Snapper Rocks.
 Eleven-time WSL champion Kelly Slater will be in action at Snapper Rocks this weekend. Image by Matt Dunbar/AAP PHOTOS 

Other past winners at Snapper include world champions Kelly Slater, Mick Fanning, Carissa Moore, Gabriel Medina, Tyler Wright, Caroline Marks, Filipe Toledo and Italo Ferreira.

There will be plenty of action at Snapper Rocks this weekend when the Challenger Series Gold Coast Pro gets under way, with the event window running from Saturday through to May 4.

US legend Slater, who missed the WSL’s mid-season cut, will compete at the event.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.