Sydney book ALM finals spot with late winner over WSW

A 98th-minute winner from Jaiden Kucharski has stamped Sydney FC’s ticket to the A-League Men finals in a dramatic, last-gasp 2-1 win over rivals Western Sydney.

Leading 1-0 courtesy of a Fabio Gomes goal as the fourth official signalled seven minutes of added time, the Sky Blues looked to be cruising for a comfortable and controlled victory at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.

But things then got very uncomfortable for the 26,155 fans in the stands and the 22 players on the pitch.

A 96th-minute Zac Sapsford header pegged Sydney back and sent the Wanderers supporters into a state of delirium.

And despite the additional time afforded for Sapsford’s celebrations, Sydney had just one assault forward left.

Ufuk Talay’s side launched towards the Wanderers’ goal and found Kurcharski lurking at the back post.

His half-volleyed, half-scuffed shot bounced past the reach of Lawrence Thomas to secure victory for the hosts.

Western Sydney equalised in the 96th minute. Sydney FC needed a hero in the final seconds. 𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐄, 𝐉𝐀𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐊𝐔𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐒𝐊𝐈 ⏱️🤯 He grew up a Sky Blue fan in the Cove. Now. he’s their hero in the Sydney Derby 💙 An A-Leagues fairytale unfolds at Allianz 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RYqgdisU9T — Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) April 13, 2024

While the win assures the Sky Blues of a spot in the top six, the result has massive ramifications for the Wanderers’ aspirations of playing in the finals.

On a night when Brandon Borrello limped off with a first-half hamstring injury, Marko Rudan’s side struggled to mount anything more than flashes of sustained pressure.

Their inability to test Sydney is set to make next Saturday’s meeting with Melbourne City a potential shoot-out for the final spot in the six with just two rounds of the regular season left.

City play Perth on Sunday and can cut Western Sydney’s advantage to just a point with a win over the Glory, before Rudan’s side face Melbourne Victory in the final game of the season.

Joe Lolley was the standout for Sydney and he got the first shot of the night away on 15 minutes, snatching the ball off Borrello and charging into the Wanderers’ box where his effort was well-saved by Thomas.

Borrello’s injury halted Sydney’s momentum and for a brief period the Wanderers had the upper hand, Marcus Antonsson hitting the post before Hayden Matthews blocked a close-range Sapsford effort.

Sydney thought they had the game’s first goal when Tom Beadling turned the ball into his own net but thankfully for the centreback Rhyan Grant was offside in the build-up.

Dylan Pierias went agonisingly close for the Wanderers after halftime but again his effort could only rattle the frame of the goal and bounce away to safety.

Sydney steadied and went about continuing to probe but it wasn’t until the 72nd minute that they made the breakthrough when Lolley crabbed infield.

The Englishman fired a shot at goal which was parried away by Thomas, but only into the path of Gomes who took one touch and fired in from close range before running off to celebrate with fans.

Sapsford’s late effort got the Wanderers briefly level before Kucharski hit home to give Sydney the win.