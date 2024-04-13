AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Celebrating Sydney FC players.
Sydney FC have won a dramatic derby against the Wanderers to seal their place in the ALM finals. Image by Steven Markham/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Sydney book ALM finals spot with late winner over WSW

George Clarke April 13, 2024

A 98th-minute winner from Jaiden Kucharski has stamped Sydney FC’s ticket to the A-League Men finals in a dramatic, last-gasp 2-1 win over rivals Western Sydney.

Leading 1-0 courtesy of a Fabio Gomes goal as the fourth official signalled seven minutes of added time, the Sky Blues looked to be cruising for a comfortable and controlled victory at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.

But things then got very uncomfortable for the 26,155 fans in the stands and the 22 players on the pitch. 

A 96th-minute Zac Sapsford header pegged Sydney back and sent the Wanderers supporters into a state of delirium.

And despite the additional time afforded for Sapsford’s celebrations, Sydney had just one assault forward left.

Ufuk Talay’s side launched towards the Wanderers’ goal and found Kurcharski lurking at the back post.

His half-volleyed, half-scuffed shot bounced past the reach of Lawrence Thomas to secure victory for the hosts.

While the win assures the Sky Blues of a spot in the top six, the result has massive ramifications for the Wanderers’ aspirations of playing in the finals.

On a night when Brandon Borrello limped off with a first-half hamstring injury, Marko Rudan’s side struggled to mount anything more than flashes of sustained pressure.

Their inability to test Sydney is set to make next Saturday’s meeting with Melbourne City a potential shoot-out for the final spot in the six with just two rounds of the regular season left.

City play Perth on Sunday and can cut Western Sydney’s advantage to just a point with a win over the Glory, before Rudan’s side face Melbourne Victory in the final game of the season.

Joe Lolley was the standout for Sydney and he got the first shot of the night away on 15 minutes, snatching the ball off Borrello and charging into the Wanderers’ box where his effort was well-saved by Thomas.

Borrello’s injury halted Sydney’s momentum and for a brief period the Wanderers had the upper hand, Marcus Antonsson hitting the post before Hayden Matthews blocked a close-range Sapsford effort.

Sydney thought they had the game’s first goal when Tom Beadling turned the ball into his own net but thankfully for the centreback Rhyan Grant was offside in the build-up.

Dylan Pierias went agonisingly close for the Wanderers after halftime but again his effort could only rattle the frame of the goal and bounce away to safety.

Sydney steadied and went about continuing to probe but it wasn’t until the 72nd minute that they made the breakthrough when Lolley crabbed infield.

The Englishman fired a shot at goal which was parried away by Thomas, but only into the path of Gomes who took one touch and fired in from close range before running off to celebrate with fans.

Sapsford’s late effort got the Wanderers briefly level before Kucharski hit home to give Sydney the win.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.