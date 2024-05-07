AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Seahawk helicopter lands on HMAS Hobart
Flares were dropped about 300m in front of an Australian Seahawk chopper by a Chinese jet fighter. Image by AP PHOTO
  • defence

US stands by Australia after China warplane flare up

Dominic Giannini, Kat Wong and Tess Ikonomou
May 7, 2024

The United States has backed Australia after a Chinese jet fighter dropped flares in front of a navy helicopter and vowed to continue freedom of navigation drills with its ally.

The Royal Australian Navy Seahawk helicopter was forced to take evasive action to prevent being hit by flares launched by a J-10 Chinese Air Force plane, Defence Minister Richard Marles said.

The flares were dropped about 300 metres in front of the chopper and about 60 metres above it, but the helicopter was unaffected and all the crew were safe.

The Australian government has condemned the action, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calling it incredibly dangerous.

China’s military was expected to act in a safe and professional manner, Assistant Under Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink said.

Daniel J. Kritenbrink
 Daniel Kritenbrink says the incident won’t stop US manoeuvres in international waters. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

“We were deeply concerned to see reports of this incident, obviously, we stand with our Australian allies,” he told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

The US would continue to fly over and sail in international waters despite the incident, he said. 

“I’ll let the Australian government speak for itself but it’s quite clear, given your presence and operations here that you’ll continue to do the same and we’ll support you doing so,” he said.

The appropriate diplomatic representations had been made to Beijing through all channels available to his government, including defence-to-defence, Mr Albanese said. 

“We’ve made it very clear to China that this is unprofessional and that it’s unacceptable,” he told Nine’s Today Show.

China hasn’t commented on the incident but Mr Albanese said the public expected an explanation. 

“Because it was not behaviour that we expect when Australia is going about playing a role … as good international citizens,” he said.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton condemned the helicopter incident as provocative, dangerous and unnecessary.

“An Australian Defence Force member or members are going to lose their lives at some point because there will be an error in judgment by one of the fighter pilots or one of the naval personnel from the China side,” he said.

Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham called for the prime minister or defence minister to convey Australia’s concerns directly to their counterparts. 

“That’s what should happen when something like this occurs,” Senator Birmingham told Sky News. 

“It’s not a one off but a pattern by China.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with China’s President Xi Jinping
 Anthony Albanese is being urged to speak directly to his Chinese counterparts over the incident. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

The navy aircraft was on a routine flight and operating from HMAS Hobart as part of an international effort to enforce UN sanctions on North Korea when the incident took place about 7.30pm on Saturday.

The episode was incredibly dangerous for those onboard the helicopter because it could have ingested the flares, shutting down its engine, Australian National University National Security College security expert Jennifer Parker said.

“We could have seen the helicopter need to ditch, potential injuries, or loss of life,” she told ABC radio.

“So this isn’t normal by any stretch of the imagination.”

In November, Australian navy divers from HMAS Toowoomba were injured after a Chinese warship issued sonar pulses.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.