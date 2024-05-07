US stands by Australia after China warplane flare up

The United States has backed Australia after a Chinese jet fighter dropped flares in front of a navy helicopter and vowed to continue freedom of navigation drills with its ally.

The Royal Australian Navy Seahawk helicopter was forced to take evasive action to prevent being hit by flares launched by a J-10 Chinese Air Force plane, Defence Minister Richard Marles said.

The flares were dropped about 300 metres in front of the chopper and about 60 metres above it, but the helicopter was unaffected and all the crew were safe.

The Australian government has condemned the action, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calling it incredibly dangerous.

China’s military was expected to act in a safe and professional manner, Assistant Under Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink said.

“We were deeply concerned to see reports of this incident, obviously, we stand with our Australian allies,” he told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

The US would continue to fly over and sail in international waters despite the incident, he said.

“I’ll let the Australian government speak for itself but it’s quite clear, given your presence and operations here that you’ll continue to do the same and we’ll support you doing so,” he said.

The appropriate diplomatic representations had been made to Beijing through all channels available to his government, including defence-to-defence, Mr Albanese said.

“We’ve made it very clear to China that this is unprofessional and that it’s unacceptable,” he told Nine’s Today Show.

China hasn’t commented on the incident but Mr Albanese said the public expected an explanation.

“Because it was not behaviour that we expect when Australia is going about playing a role … as good international citizens,” he said.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton condemned the helicopter incident as provocative, dangerous and unnecessary.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton condemned the helicopter incident as provocative, dangerous and unnecessary.

“An Australian Defence Force member or members are going to lose their lives at some point because there will be an error in judgment by one of the fighter pilots or one of the naval personnel from the China side,” he said.

Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham called for the prime minister or defence minister to convey Australia’s concerns directly to their counterparts.

“That’s what should happen when something like this occurs,” Senator Birmingham told Sky News.

“It’s not a one off but a pattern by China.”

The navy aircraft was on a routine flight and operating from HMAS Hobart as part of an international effort to enforce UN sanctions on North Korea when the incident took place about 7.30pm on Saturday.

The episode was incredibly dangerous for those onboard the helicopter because it could have ingested the flares, shutting down its engine, Australian National University National Security College security expert Jennifer Parker said.

“We could have seen the helicopter need to ditch, potential injuries, or loss of life,” she told ABC radio.

“So this isn’t normal by any stretch of the imagination.”

In November, Australian navy divers from HMAS Toowoomba were injured after a Chinese warship issued sonar pulses.