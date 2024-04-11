AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Norman's back
Greg Norman, here at the 2009 Masters, is back at the 2024 event after being snubbed last year. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

‘The boss is here’: Greg Norman roars back at Augusta

Darren Walton April 11, 2024

A year after being persona non grata at Augusta National, Australian golf legend Greg Norman is back at the Masters, declaring “the boss is here” to cheer on his LIV stars.

Norman was stalking the fairways and wishing countryman Min Woo Lee good luck during Wednesday’s traditional eve-of-tournament revelry. 

Twice a Masters runner-up and arguably the greatest player to never win a famous green jacket, Norman was not welcome at Augusta National last year because of his role as CEO of LIV Golf.

But the 69-year-old was adamant that he was pretty popular this year.

“Walking around here today, there’s not one person who said to me, ‘Why did you do LIV?'” Norman, wearing a LIV Golf branded shirt and signature Akubra hat, said in a brief interview with the Washington Post on the course. 

“There’s been hundreds of people, even security guys, stopping me, saying, ‘Hey, what you’re doing is fantastic.’ 

“To me, that tells you that what we have and the platform fits within the ecosystem, and it’s good for the game of golf.”

Eighteen LIV golfers are in this year’s 89-man field, including seven former Masters champions.

But only Adrian Meronk and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton qualified through the Official World Rankings, which LIV players don’t receive on the Saudi-backed tour.

Despite not meeting normal entry criteria, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann was invited by Augusta National because of his victory at last year’s Australian Open in Sydney.

“I think there’s probably a couple (of LIV players) that have been overlooked that should be in,” said Norman, who is reportedly attending the Masters as a ticketed patron.

“What is that number? I’m not going to give it a definitive number, but they’re definitely quality players that have done incredible performances over the last six to nine months that are worthy of it.

“I’m here because we have 13 players that won 10 Masters between them, so I’m here just to support them, do the best I can to show them, ‘Hey, you know, the boss is here rooting for you’.”

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley last year said “never say never” when asked if the former world No.1 would ever be welcome back to the season’s first major championship.

Norman's back
 LIV boss Norman reckoned the patrons at Augusta were pretty pleased to see him again. Image by AP PHOTO 

“It’s hard to answer that question because I don’t know where the world is going to be next year or two years from now,” Ridley said.

“The primary issue and the driver there is that I want the focus this week to be on the Masters competition, on the great players that are participating, the greatest players in the world.

“By our decision in December (to allow LIV golfers to play), we ensured that we were going to honour and be consistent with our invitation criteria.

“I would also add that, in the last 10 years, Greg Norman has only been here twice, and I believe one of those was as a commentator for Sirius Radio.

“It really was to keep the focus on the competition.”

Also not invited to the landmark 150th British Open at St Andrews in 2022 despite being a two-time winner of the Claret Jug, Norman described last year’s snubbing as “petty”.

“As a major winner I always was before, but they only sent me a grounds pass last year and nothing, zilch, this time around,” said the Australian. “I’m disappointed because it’s so petty but of course I’ll still be watching.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.