AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Woolworths and Coles trollies.
Woolworths and Coles are under pressure over allegations of price gouging and ripping off suppliers. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • food - consumer goods

Woolworths, Coles queue up for Senate probe grilling

Kat Wong April 16, 2024

Coles and Woolworths will be in the firing line as executives from Australia’s two big supermarkets face long interrogations over high grocery prices.

Alongside Optus and Qantas, the two supermarket behemoths are among the country’s most criticised companies after raking in billion-dollar profits during a cost-of-living crisis.

Their dominance – Coles and Woolworths account for an estimated two-thirds of the market – has drawn scrutiny from customers, farmers and other suppliers and politicians across the spectrum.

Coles chief executive officer Leah Weckert and Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci are expected to face intense questioning when they appear before the Senate inquiry in Canberra on Tuesday. 

For Mr Banducci, it could be one of his last major public appearances in this role after he announced his resignation in February following a trainwreck interview with ABC’s Four Corners, where he struggled to answer questions about Woolworths’ market share.

Brad Banducci
 Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci is leaving the company this year. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS 

In their submissions, Woolworths and Coles claim the supermarket landscape is competitive and has only grown more so after the entry of global retailers such as Aldi, Costco and Amazon.

But the Australian Food and Grocery Council says the big two have only offered competitive prices by squeezing farmers and other suppliers. 

Woolworths blamed multinational consumer goods suppliers for pushing up prices, saying they are “not obliged to provide cost information to justify their increased prices” which limits the supermarkets’ ability to argue with cost increase requests.

“Australians are right to demand a grocery sector which both delivers compelling consumer value every day and ensures a sustainable, innovative and competitive industry,” Woolworths’ submission reads.

“The empirical evidence demonstrates that Australian consumers enjoy high levels of supermarket competition and choice.”

Coles points the finger at operational and business cost increases alongside price rises from suppliers and farmers.

Energy, labour, logistics and packaging costs have grown, resulting in a $1.4 billion increase in Coles annual operating costs between the 2019 and 2023 financial year.

There was also a $600 million increase in annual employee costs during this period, driven in part by growing wages.

Coles said the invasion of Ukraine, natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic and other inflationary events were also pushing up prices for the supermarket operator as well as suppliers.

The key driver of checkout prices have been price increase requests from supplier and farmers, which Coles says doubled in the 2022 and 2023 financial year, compared to the 2021 financial year.

“Our suppliers are subject to the same cost pressures experienced across households, as well as domestic and global economies, and we work with them to adjust to challenges and help them grow and prosper,” Coles’ submission read.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.