AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Firmenich Appoints Maurizio Clementi ad interim President of its Taste & Beyond Division

PRNewswire August 3, 2022

GENEVA, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Firmenich, the world’s largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Maurizio Clementi as ad interim President of its Taste & Beyond division, effective immediately. This move follows former President Emmanuel Butstraen’s recent appointment as Chief Integration Officer overseeing the upcoming DSM-Firmenich merger. Maurizio will remain in role until the merger’s successful completion.

Maurizio Clementi, Ad Interim President Taste & Beyond, Firmenich

“Maurizio has played an essential role in Taste & Beyond’s divisional transformation, purpose-led strategic growth and unprecedented performance,” said Firmenich CEO Gilbert Ghostine. “In his new role as division President, he will continue to serve our customers by harnessing Firmenich’s leading innovation, best-in-class creation and talented teams across the world.”

Maurizio Clementi has been with Firmenich for the last 11 years. For the last several years, he has served as Firmenich’s Taste & Beyond Global Strategy SVP, where he grew Taste & Beyond’s Human Insights teams into a trusted global authority, oversaw the successful acquisition of Campus and, together with Emmanuel, shaped the group’s SmartProteins® meat & dairy analogs business to become an industry leader.

Before joining Firmenich, Maurizio spent several years in corporate consultancy roles, specializing in M&A and more than eight years with Nissan Motor Co. as CFO for key European markets. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics & Commerce as well as a Juris Doctor in law from Sapienza Università di Roma.

“I’m honored to take on this new role and look forward to building upon the great legacy and momentum built by Emmanuel and our teams around the world,” said Maurizio “I will continue to drive our commitment to accelerating global diet transformation by working closely with our customers to create delicious food & beverages that are better for people and planet.”

About Firmenich

Firmenich, the world’s largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and has been family-owned for 127 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 4.3 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2021. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com.

Firmenich Logo

 

SOURCE Firmenich

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.