  • contract

Clarivate Selected by Singapore’s National Library Board to Play a Part in Building Libraries of the Future

PRNewswire August 8, 2022

Providing software solutions from Innovative for library staff and patrons across the country

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, has been selected by The National Library Board of Singapore (NLB) to provide library software solutions from Innovative, part of Clarivate, to support NLB’s Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025 (LAB25).

Under the contract, the Polaris Integrated Library System (ILS) and Vega Discover applications from Innovative will be used by NLB as automation solutions for its library staff and patrons across Singapore. These solutions will help to improve the library experience for staff and patrons, whether in the library or online.

With decades of experience, Innovative has implemented and supported systems in some of the largest public libraries around the world. This expertise paired with a shared vision of a personalized library experience, proved to the NLB that Innovative is committed to redefining the standards of library automation and discovery for decades to come.

“We are very proud to provide our solutions as critical components in accelerating progress by bringing NLB’s blueprint for the future of libraries to life,” said Jerre Stead, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Clarivate. “At Clarivate, our mission is to help customers solve some of the world’s most complex problems and providing our solutions to NLB is another great example of how we help our customers reimagine the future.”

Established in 1995, the National Library Board, Singapore, promotes reading, learning and history through its network of libraries, the National Library and the National Archives of Singapore. LAB25 (Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025) is an NLB initiative to collaborate with partners and the community to reimagine libraries and archives in Singapore.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world’s most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Professional Services and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing & Technology. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media contact:

Amy Bourke-Waite
External Communications Director (Academia and Government)
[email protected]

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

