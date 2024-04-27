AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hard Rock International, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises Announce Global Partnership, Bringing Travel Benefits Across Land and Sea

PRNewswire April 27, 2024

The New Partnership Offers Vacationers and Team Members Rewards at Hard Rock Hotels and Cafes, and on Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises Vacations 

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hard Rock International and Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) brands, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises, today unveiled a global partnership that will benefit both vacationers and team members of the brands. Travelers around the world can take advantage of accommodations, meals, discounts and more at Hard Rock locations including hotels and cafes, and on Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises vacations based on the milestone announcement made by two of South Florida’s largest private employers.

Millions of loyalty members from Hard Rock International, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises can now enjoy reciprocal benefits through each company’s casino rewards programs anytime they play, stay, dine or shop at participating properties or ships.

The millions of combined members of the brands’ rewards programs will enjoy reciprocal benefits through Unity by Hard Rock, Royal Caribbean’s Club Royale and Celebrity Cruises’ Blue Chip Club anytime they play, stay, dine or shop at participating Hard Rock locations, or sail on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity ships.

Through this partnership:

  • Unity by Hard Rock loyalty members will receive discounts on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity vacations and can qualify for invite-only cruise giveaways. Top-tier loyalty members will also receive an annual complimentary cruise on select ships and itineraries.
  • Club Royale and Blue Chip Club members can make their Hard Rock visits even more memorable with exclusive discounts and perks at participating Hard Rock locations, including annual complimentary trips at select Hard Rock hotels worldwide for premium tier Club Royale and Blue Chip members.

To learn more about this exciting new partnership and other additional benefits that include special discounts for global team members of the combined companies, please check out the full release here.

Hard Rock International, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises.

 

SOURCE Hard Rock International

