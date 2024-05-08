AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  new product

Hypertherm Associates Announces Release of ProNest 2025 CAD/CAM Nesting Software

PRNewswire May 8, 2024

Empowering efficiency with enhanced features

HANOVER, N.H., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hypertherm Associates, a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, today announced a major version update to ProNest® 2025 version 16.0 nesting software. There is a collection of new features and ongoing updates designed to help customers improve their operational efficiency while reducing non-value-added tasks.

ProNest® 2025 version 16.0 nesting software

New features include the following:

  • Enhanced integration with Tekla® PowerFab® Connector – this optional module provides seamless data exchange between ProNest and Tekla PowerFab
  • Library parts updates – this ensures the latest revision is always available
  • Job auto recovery – this helps save work in progress from being lost
  • Collision avoidance – this, now included by default in ProNest LT for OMAX waterjet setups, ensures an optimized cut path is applied in ProNest, eliminating the need for secondary steps in IntelliMAX

Other recent features and enhancements:

  • Crop line improvements – include multiple crop lines per nest with capabilities to cut empty plates using crop lines, change cut direction and apply XY coordinates
  • Small entity detection – identifies motions that are smaller than kerf width or other length value, which can cause errors at the machine or may result in poor cut quality
  • Machine home movement – moves for remnants that do not have a corner at the standard machine home
  • Settings improvements – to vaporize protective film for laser machines that support this capability

“Tekla is a powerhouse in the structural steel industry,” said Tom Stillwell, product marketing manager for Hypertherm CAD/CAM software products. Now, with this latest release, customers using both ProNest and Tekla PowerFab will benefit from having the most accurate, real-time data at their fingertips. This integration connects ProNest directly to the Tekla PowerFab API for automated bi-directional communication.”

About Hypertherm Associates:

Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that result in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide.

Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hypertherm-associates-announces-release-of-pronest-2025-cadcam-nesting-software-302136600.html

SOURCE Hypertherm Associates

