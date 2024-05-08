BlackBerry Expands Cybersecurity Curriculum in Malaysia with New Partner, CompTIA

BlackBerry commemorates the opening of the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CCoE), announcing new women cyber scholarship nominees and free cybersecurity training courses for everyone until the end of May

CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and CompTIA, the world’s leading information technology (IT) certification and training body, today announced a new partnership that will help scale and deliver a wide range of training courses under the new BlackBerry Cybersecurity Curriculum at the recently opened Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CCoE) in Cyberjaya, Kuala Lumpur—with CompTIA courses commencing in May.

CompTIA will provide its industry-leading cybersecurity training and certifications to students at the CCOE. CompTIA instructor-led courses begin in May and will include their renowned A+, Network+, and Security+ certifications. Additional training and certifications will be released over the next few months. These certifications will equip individuals with the necessary skills and competencies to pursue challenging and enriching careers in the tech industry.

This partnership expands the new BlackBerry Cybersecurity Curriculum. It offers a wide range of globally recognized course offerings and certifications to help grow a skilled cybersecurity workforce and ecosystem in Malaysia and the region. To celebrate the official opening of the CCoE, BlackBerry is offering anyone in Malaysia the opportunity to participate in a range of cybersecurity training courses at the center until end of May, free of charge. Candidates interested in Cybersecurity Awareness Training who have selected BlackBerry product training modules can find more information here.

The CompTIA news follows recent education partnerships formed with SANS Institute and Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst (“the Catalyst”) at Toronto Metropolitan University, who teamed up with SANS to offer three women cyber candidates full scholarships for its CLIC (Certifications for Leadership in Cybersecurity) training program. The candidates have now been selected and will commence the course on May 9, further advancing diversity and opportunities for female cyber leaders in Malaysia.

John Dimitropoulos, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Strategy, and Business Development at BlackBerry, said, “BlackBerry’s new partnership with CompTIA shows we are not standing still in our mission to help Malaysia build cybersecurity capacity and fortify digital defenses with trained cyber professionals. Following the recent opening of the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Malaysia and the launch of our BlackBerry Cybersecurity Curriculum, we are continuing to innovate, partner, and foster diversity in the cybersecurity ecosystem, and we are excited to offer complimentary courses until the end of May to support the nation’s efforts in bolstering cyber-resilience.”

Hairil Izwan Isamuddin, Regional Director, South East Asia said, “CompTIA is grateful to be partnering with BlackBerry to narrow the gap of 12,000 cybersecurity talents in Malaysia. We are committed to be in this journey to add value and elevate the local Malaysian tech workforce via various industry, government and academia initiatives. I believe our partnership will greatly contribute to Malaysian and both parties’ success towards our shared goals to boost cyber resilience.”

Visit here for more information about the new BlackBerry CCoE and CompTIA’s upcoming courses – and also to register interest for the free cybersecurity training courses during May 2024.

