AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Indian WWW Treatment Market to Experience a Boom as the Country witnesses increase in Private Investments

PRNewswire August 10, 2022

The government implements new business models to attract private market participants in the industry and expedite its growth, says Frost & Sullivan.

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Indian Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry find that the Indian water and wastewater (WWW) treatment market will experience a boom as the country witnesses increase in private investments and the government implements new business models to attract remote market participants in the industry and expedite its growth. Additionally, according to the World Bank, implementing effective water management strategies will aid India in achieving additional 0.5% economic growth. This will lead the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 8% every year.   

Water and Wastewater Treatment

The Indian WWW treatment market will likely reach INR169.58 billion by 2025 from INR106.7 billion in 2020, registering growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: https://frost.ly/7fu 

“Water stress and the need for high-quality water are expected to drive the demand for advanced water treatment & recycle-and-reuse systems in India,” said Nideshna Varatharajan, Energy & Environment Senior Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. “Moreover, in the next five years, the demand for water recycling and internet of things (IoT)-based solutions would be driven by water conservation, process optimization and need for efficient water management.”

Varatharajan added: “India will witness a surge in industrial growth as it focuses on economic diversification to reduce its dependence on service sectors. This inflates the demand for industrial process water and drives the need for industrial effluent treatment. Similarly, the country’s need to meet the ongoing water stress in various parts will unlock immense growth prospects for market participants involved in the municipal segment.”

The rise of the Indian WWW treatment industry as a sunrise sector presents the following opportunities:

  • Membrane modules for water treatment, recycling and reusing: As the water treatment, reuse and recycling market grows, membrane module manufacturers should develop solutions to cater to all end-user segments, including municipal and industrial.
  • Pump market to witness high growth: Pump manufacturers should capitalize on asset digitalization opportunities and develop solutions and capabilities, particularly for the municipal segment.
  • Demand for desalination: Water treatment original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) should develop expertise across municipal and industrial segments as both offer high growth opportunities in the desalination arena.
  • Capitalize on Zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) opportunity: Water OEMs should have strong partnerships with ZLD technology providers to design and implement effective ZLD systems across end-user segments.

Indian Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan’s Energy & Environment research and analysis available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Indian Water and Wastewater Treatment Growth Opportunities

PB7D

Contact:
Aishwarya Nair
Corporate Communications
E: [email protected]
https://www.frost.com/ 

 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.