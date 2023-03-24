AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Wemade and Matter Labs sign partnership as part of WEMIX PLAY’s full-fledged expansion to Ethereum

PRNewswire March 24, 2023
  • WEMIX PLAY, the world’s largest blockchain game platform, expands to Ethereum
  • Provide a safer and more transparent intergame economy through cooperation with Matter Labs
  • Rollup Layer 2 zkSync Era developer Matter Labs is working on the latest Layer 3 Hyperchains

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading Korea-based blockchain gaming company Wemade, a key sponsor at this week’s GDC 2023, has signed a partnership with Matter Labs, which developed the Ethereum roll-up layer 2 (L2) zkSync Era.

zkSync Era is an open-source layer 2 chain that solves the limitations of Ethereum’s high gas cost, limited scalability, and performance by using zero knowledge proofs. It has the advantage of extending the security, trustlessness and permissionless access of Ethereum, and further strengthening the decentralization and community-based experience.

Currently, Matter Labs is developing HyperChains, its Layer 3 solution that is expected to provide limitless performance, limitless scaling with limitless customization and exponentially reduce data costs.

Through this collaboration, Wemade plans not only to secure the global competitiveness of WEMIX PLAY – the world’s largest blockchain game platform with more than 20 million users worldwide – but also to expand its scope to the Ethereum ecosystem, massive user base and vast numbers of dApps. Based on this, it provides users with a safer and more transparent inter-game economy, and supports low cost and fast transactions on the Ethereum network with zkSync Era and HyperChains.

The partnership will also enable WEMIX PLAY to build technology and infrastructure that can onboard more blockchain games to the WEMIX ecosystem.

– end –

About WEMADE

“Where Games Change”

WEMADE is a renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience as well as a pioneer for mass adoption of blockchain technology in the global gaming industry. Through more than two decades of game development and servicing experience, WEMADE genuinely understands what it takes to create good games for the global gaming community. www.wemade.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/wemade-and-matter-labs-sign-partnership-as-part-of-wemix-plays-full-fledged-expansion-to-ethereum-301780090.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.