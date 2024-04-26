AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Deriv promotes Rakshit Choudhary from COO to co-CEO

GlobeNewswire April 26, 2024
  • Rakshit Choudhary promoted to co-CEO, partnering with Founder and CEO Jean-Yves Sireau
  • Deriv refreshes its leadership model as it gets set to celebrate its 25th anniversary

    Rakshit Choudhary, co-CEO of Deriv

Rakshit Choudhary, co-CEO of Deriv

CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a significant move for the online trading company, as it approaches its 25th anniversary, Deriv has announced the promotion of Rakshit Choudhary from Chief Operating Officer (COO) to co-Chief Executive Officer (co-CEO). The co-CEO model will capitalise on the different strengths and diverse perspectives of both leaders.

Choosing the co-model is not just a strategic move for Deriv. It lets the organisation incorporate diverse viewpoints and teamwork into critical decision-making to keep the business agile. This double leadership framework also creates an environment where reciprocal respect and shared accountability are standard practices and balances individual autonomy with a collective vision.

Jean-Yves Sireau, Founder and co-CEO of Deriv, said: “Rakshit is a great leader with a deep understanding of Deriv’s business, so his move to co-CEO is a natural step forward for us. It is like the synergy you see in pair programming—improved decision-making and better alignment of goals.

“Deriv turning 25 is a moment for reflection. Refreshing our leadership model makes us well-positioned to take on the next phase of Deriv’s business, which is focused on expanding globally and engaging more deeply with diverse markets. This dual leadership approach helps keep Deriv innovative and committed to excellent customer service and strong partnerships.”

Choudhary, who holds a Master’s degree from Georgia Institute of Technology, joined Deriv in 2009 as a Quantitative Analyst and then Head of Quantitative Development & Research. His next role at Deriv was Head of Product Development before his promotion to COO in 2018.

Rakshit Choudhary shared his thoughts on his new role: “I have been lucky to be part of Deriv’s incredible growth and evolution for the last 14 years, witnessing firsthand its mission to make trading accessible to anyone, anywhere. At the centre of this is a focus on staying innovative, secure, and accessible. I look forward to continuing to grow Deriv’s business globally alongside Jean-Yves, as we take the company into another successful 25 years.”

Deriv has also transitioned to a co-CFO model with Jennice Lourdsamy, previously Head of Accounts and Payments taking a double leadership role as co-CFO alongside Louise Wolf, the current CFO. The co-leadership mindset does not end at the C-level. It is practised across Deriv at all levels, in line with the company’s values of integrity, competence, customer focus, and teamwork.

Deriv remains committed to its principles of leadership excellence, marked by clear vision, result-oriented approaches, continuous learning, and a bias for action. These principles are embedded in daily operations and are critical to achieving Deriv’s mission of making advanced trading solutions accessible worldwide.

About Deriv

For 25 years, Deriv has been committed to making online trading accessible to anyone, anywhere. Trusted by over 2.5 million traders worldwide, the company offers an expansive range of trade types and boasts over 200 assets across popular markets on its award-winning, intuitive trading platforms. With a workforce of more than 1,400 people globally, Deriv has cultivated an environment that celebrates achievements, encourages professional growth, and fosters talent development, which is reflected in its Platinum accreditation by Investors in People.

PRESS CONTACT
pr@deriv.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a2adfa8-5309-4a67-88cf-69d000020b5a



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.