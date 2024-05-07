AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CCPayment Launches New Payment API: 900+ Cryptocurrencies Accepted Now as Payment

PRNewswire May 7, 2024

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CCPayment is proud to announce the launch of its unique payment API, which allows digital businesses to add dynamism to their checkout pages.

With this API, businesses can easily integrate crypto payments to their existing checkout pages, so customers can pay with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Stablecoins, and other popular cryptocurrencies, and confirm their transactions instantly, with minimal fees.

This facilitates convenience and flexibility, making it possible for businesses to go borderless, opening doors to a global marketplace.

  • CCPayment’s new API has been launched, allowing businesses to accept 900+ cryptocurrencies as payment for goods and services.
  • CCPayment excels at crypto payment solutions across several industries, including iGaming, Finance, Advertising, Brokers, and Exchanges to name a few.
  • CCPayment allows API deposits for a low fee of 0.03%, compared to the industry average of 1%
  • CCPayment automates the cashout process with auto-swap, crypto-to–fiat swap, and auto-withdrawal features.

Advantages of CCPayment Compared To Other Crypto Payment Processors

  1. Fees: CCPayment’s fee structure is by far the best amongst other crypto payment processors available currently. CCPayment charges 0.03% for API deposits – way lower than the average industry fee of 1%.
  2. Blockchain Infrastructure: CCPayment owns powerful blockchain nodes, which can detect transaction statuses and credit amount accordingly and send immediate notification to client’s server.
  3. Dedicated Account Manager: Each merchant account on CCPayment has a dedicated account manager who can be promptly reached to get customized services, negotiate fees, make special requests like supporting specific token, or provide feedback for prompt resolutions.

Features of CCPayment’s New Payment API

  • Easy To Integrate: Integrating CCPayment’s crypto payment API to your existing checkout page is extremely easy and can be completed within a few hours.
  • Supports Auto-Withdrawal: All cryptocurrencies accepted from the payment API can be automatically withdrawn into an external wallet or exchange upon receipt.
  • Supports Auto-Swap: Cryptocurrencies deposited from the payment API can be automatically swapped to stable coins to hedge against potential volatility.
  • Easy Onboarding Process: The onboarding process is as simple as in 3 simple steps, register an account, verify website ownership, integration and activation. It is smooth, short, requires no documentation, and it automatically generates an internal wallet for you upon sign-up.

About CCPayment

CCPayment, Hash AI Technology Limited, alongside its sister project Cwallet, brings over five years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry. This ensures that businesses can seamlessly accept crypto payments without any complications.

As a crypto payment gateway, CCPayment facilitates the acceptance and processing of cryptocurrency payments for businesses and merchants. It serves as an intermediary between customers who wish to pay with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and businesses that want to receive these crypto assets for their products or services.

Check out CCPayment today and open your business to a world of possibilities.

