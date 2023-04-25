AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • children

Folly Bah Thibault Appointed as Education Cannot Wait Global Champion

PRNewswire April 25, 2023

Renowned journalist and humanitarian joins the UN’s global fund for education in emergencies in raising awareness and advocating for education for world’s most vulnerable children.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Acclaimed international journalist Folly Bah Thibault today accepted her appointment as a Global Champion for Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises.

Acclaimed international journalist Folly Bah Thibault serves as Master of Ceremonies at ECW's High-Level Financing Conference in February 2023. Photo: ECW

“Folly Bah Thibault is a visionary journalist and humanitarian. As one of the world’s leading advocates for education, we’re delighted to announce her as our new Education Cannot Wait Global Champion. With champions like Folly, we continue to build a global movement to ensure children affected by armed conflict, climate change, forced displacement and other crises can access the safety, hope and opportunity that a quality education provides,” said Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director of ECW.

Through her work for Al Jazeera, France24, Radio France International and Voice of America – and coverage of pressing global events and forgotten crises – Thibault has become one of the most respected journalists in the world. In 2019, she launched her foundation, Elle Ira à l’Ecole, which helps young girls in Guinea get an education. The New African Magazine has named Thibault as one of the ‘Most Influential Africans’ working today.

“It is truly an honour to have been selected as an Education Cannot Wait Global Champion. I’ve spent many years advocating and fighting for the welfare and education of children around the world – especially in Africa. I truly believe education is the only way we can build a sustainable, rewarding future for millions of children who would otherwise be left behind. I strongly believe my new role as ECW Global Champion will allow me to continue that work and reach even more children who need and deserve to have access to quality education,” said Thibault.

Thibault was Master of Ceremonies at ECW’s High-Level Financing Conference this February in Geneva, where world leaders came together to announce a ground-breaking US$826 million in support of ECW. Together with its strategic partners, ECW aims to mobilize more than $1.5 billion for the 2023-2026 strategic period. As an ECW Global Champion, Thibault will advocate for increased funding and support for the 222 million crisis-impacted children and adolescents who urgently need education in our global push to deliver on Sustainable Development Goal 4, inclusive, equitable quality education for all.

Information available at: www.educationcannotwait.org

 

SOURCE Education Cannot Wait

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.