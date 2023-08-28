AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boart Longyear Launches New Innovation For Underground Long Hole Drilling

PRNewswire August 29, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Boart Longyear, the world’s leading provider of drilling equipment and performance tooling is announcing the launch of a new IMPAKTTM line of rock tools bits.

Boart Longyear Logo

Boart Longyear continues to deliver industry leading safety, reliability, and productivity. The Rock Tools team at Boart Longyear used advanced computational modeling to identify a deadpool at the center of traditional bit designs. This deadpool results in significant wasted energy due to inefficient flushing. The solution is the IMPAKT top hammer bit, featuring a patent pending “Raceway” face profile. Immediately recognizable as unique, the new IMPAKT bit eliminates the deadpool, improving drill string energy transfer and overall drilling performance. 

After development and global 3rd-party testing, this design innovation has been proven to actively clear cuttings from the entire cutting face. With flushing speeds increased by 25%, the resulting penetration rate has been improved by an average of 18%.

“We were fortunate to work with a major 3rd-party customer during development and testing,” says Jeff Hogan, Global Product Line Manager for Rock Tools at Boart Longyear. “Real world trials using a range of OEM drifters demonstrated alignment with our developmental testing and validated our innovation to deliver value for our customers.”

The IMPAKT line of tools will launch with a concise range of bits designed specifically for underground long hole drilling. These bits are available with hemispherical or parabolic carbides in sizes ranging from 64mm to 89mm. To learn more, visit www.boartlongyear.com/impakt or contact your sales representative.

About Boart Longyear 
Established in 1890, Boart Longyear is the world’s leading provider of drilling services, orebody knowledge technology, and innovative, safe and productivity-driven drilling equipment. With its main focus in mining and exploration activities spanning a wide range of commodities, including copper, gold, nickel, zinc and uranium.

The Global Drilling Services division operates for a diverse mining customer base with drilling methods including diamond coring exploration, reverse circulation, large diameter rotary, and sonic drilling services.

The Global Products division offers sophisticated research and development and holds hundreds of patented designs to manufacture, market, and service reliable drill rigs, innovative drill string products, rugged performance tooling, durable drilling consumables, and quality parts for customers worldwide.

Boart Longyear is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in Sydney, Australia (ASX:BLY).

Contact: James Burris
Product Marketing Manager
Sales & Marketing
+1 801-673-7589
[email protected]

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2193076/Boart_Longyear_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/boart-longyear-launches-new-innovation-for-underground-long-hole-drilling-301909513.html

SOURCE Boart Longyear

