  • medical research

National University Health System Launches World’s First Public Hospital’s Healthy Longevity Clinic at Alexandra Hospital

PRNewswire September 2, 2023

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The National University Health System (NUHS), NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and Alexandra Hospital (AH) have achieved a milestone by unveiling the world’s inaugural Healthy Longevity Clinic by public healthcare. Located at Singapore’s Alexandra Hospital, the clinic aims to delay biological ageing, thereby optimising functionality and resilience and increasing health span through evidence-based diagnosis and intervention. Using biomarkers of ageing that are specific to the Singapore population, the clinic will leverage breakthroughs from the NUHS research Centre for Healthy Longevity (CHL) and incorporate advances in geroscience and healthy longevity medicine towards precision medicine.

Clinical Assistant Professor Laureen Wang (second from right), Director of AH's Healthy Longevity Clinic, world's first in a public hospital. She is joined by members of her multidisciplinary team from the new clinic. Credit: Alexandra Hospital (PRNewsfoto/Alexandra Hospital (AH))

The Healthy Longevity Clinic endeavours to amplify the healthspan of Singaporeans by three years within the next decade. The CHL research unit at Alexandra Hospital provides the clinic with guidance and recommendations on the structure of the service, suitability of diagnostics and interventions and education and upskilling of health professionals to practice in the service. The CHL is helmed by Professor Andrea Maier, an internal medicine specialist, renowned for translational research in ageing and age-related diseases diagnostics and pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions in ageing humans. She is also the Founding President of Healthy Longevity Medicine Society.  The longevity clinic led by Clinical Assistant Professor Laureen Wang, a consultant cardiologist, synergizes scientific discoveries with practical application, and carries out personalised assessments that encompass an array of innovative techniques, from arterial stiffness measurements to epigenetic analyses, and tailor interventions that extend beyond traditional healthcare models.  A multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals, including physicians, nurses, allied health experts, and health coaches, collaborates to craft personalised health plans that encompass lifestyle modifications, medical interventions, and targeted therapies. Individuals are presented with unprecedented opportunities to contribute to pioneering research through ongoing clinical trials of supplements and repurposed drugs.

Dr. Shyam Bishen, Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum and Professor Kenneth Mak, Singapore’s Director-General of Health, joined 100 other special guests, on 31 August 2023, to reaffirm the Healthy Longevity Clinic as one which epitomizes Singapore’s pursuit of reducing the burden of chronic diseases and revolutionising the healthcare landscape with the prospect of living longer, healthier and more fulfilling lives.

For more information about our Health Longevity Clinic or to schedule an appointment:
Visit: https://www.ah.com.sg
Email: [email protected]sg

Fill up a form on this Link: https://form.gov.sg/644614163b726b0012e1d224

SOURCE: PRNewswire

SOURCE Alexandra Hospital (AH)

