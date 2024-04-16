AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Broadcom Earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Global Company of the Year Award for Delivering Reliable and Flexible Hybrid Cloud Management Solutions

PRNewswire April 16, 2024

Broadcom‘s VMware software leads the industry with its innovative approach to hybrid cloud management, providing businesses with unparalleled visibility, automation, and control over diverse IT environments.

SAN ANTONIO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the hybrid cloud management industry and based on its findings, recognizes Broadcom Inc. with the Global Company of the Year Award. This award is based on VMware software which Broadcom acquired in November 2023.

2024 Global Hybrid Cloud Management Company of the Year Award

VMware software unifies and streamlines hybrid cloud environments and accelerates app innovation for the world’s most complex organizations. VMware hybrid cloud management solutions are globally recognized for their comprehensive features and integrations that extend visibility and control to Kubernetes environments and applications. VMware software, however, is unique based on in its integrated support for various infrastructures and its focus on automation to ensure consistent security and governance policies, reduce human error, and maintain budget alignment.

Through its acquisition of VMware, and with its strategic product development and highly innovative approach, Broadcom has solidified its position as a leader in the hybrid cloud management space. The company has solidified its position as a leader in the hybrid cloud management space by offering features not offered by other providers, including support for Kubernetes environments. Its hybrid management platforms support the widest variety of infrastructures and clouds in the market today, and recent enhancements have strengthened its security capabilities.

“Broadcom has earned its leadership position by acquiring VMware’s highly successful hybrid cloud platform. As Broadcom drives VMware’s roadmap for continued enhancements around app-aware infrastructure management comes to fruition, the company will experience continual growth as a market leader,” said Karyn Price, Industry Principal, ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

Recognizing the evolving needs of the global market, VMware successfully integrated new functionality by acquiring companies such as Mesh7 and SaltStack prior to the Broadcom acquisition. Mesh7 brought valuable API management capabilities, enhancing VMware’s service offerings, while SaltStack improved the company’s event-driven automation and security operations. This blend of strategic acquisitions with in-house platform development has allowed the company to offer a versatile solution that addresses a broad spectrum of cloud management demands.

Furthermore, VMware consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to organic growth, mainly through enhancing its app-aware infrastructure management capabilities. By consistently developing and updating its product suite, VMware ensured its offerings remained at the forefront of technology, catering to the dynamic needs of businesses undergoing digital transformation. In addition, Broadcom leverages generative artificial intelligence (AI) automation features, showing strategic thinking and leadership in platform growth and evolution. As a result, this commitment to innovation and growth positions VMware software as a key participant in the hybrid cloud management space, and Broadcom is expected to strengthen its market leadership in the next few years.

“With VMware software, Broadcom is one of the few providers that offers integrated support for APAC-based infrastructure providers and boasts the broadest variety of infrastructures supported on its hybrid cloud management platform,” noted Price.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh
P: +91- 9953764546
E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

