AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

CEAT Specialty’s Australian Distributors Join the IPL Frenzy in India

PRNewswire April 30, 2024

MUMBAI, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CEAT Specialty hosted the Achievers Meet 2024, aimed to fortify bonds with Australian channel partners, featuring an immersive IPL match experience at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Amidst the charged atmosphere on April 27th, attendees witnessed the thrilling clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, cheering for Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tim David, fostering camaraderie beyond fandom.

CEAT Specialty Achiever’s Meet 2024

The event underscored CEAT Specialty’s commitment to collaboration, innovation, and shared success, emphasizing global partnerships. The itinerary included a visit to CEAT’s Ambernath Plant, showcasing innovative tyre manufacturing processes, particularly in agricultural radial tyres. Advancements like VF (Very High Flexion) technology enhanced tyre performance, alongside a specialized range of tyres. Notably, the Sustainmax tyre, composed of over 80% sustainable materials, and the Galileo Cupwheel tyre, engineered to reduce soil compaction at ultra-low pressure, along with the Energymax tyre for EC tractors, exemplified CEAT Specialty’s forward-thinking environmental sustainability initiatives.

Australian partners bonded over cricket, forging alliances, and creating lasting memories, with CEAT Specialty leading the charge in sustainability and responsible business practices. Interactive sessions engaged partners in CEAT’s eco-friendly initiatives, contributing to a greener future.

The Achievers Meet 2024 transcended a mere corporate event; it was a celebration of collaboration, innovation, and shared success. By uniting channel partners worldwide, CEAT Specialty aimed to foster meaningful connections, inspire growth, and acknowledge the invaluable contributions of its esteemed partners.

About CEAT Specialty

Established in 1924 at Turin, Italy, CEAT journeyed to India in 1958, and has gone on to become, one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers, with a global footprint spanning over 130 countries. With customer centricity being the guiding principle for all actions, CEAT is continually investing in customer service and R&D to deliver the highest quality products. CEAT follows Total Quality Management – TQM, which is its commitment to continuous improvement. The Deming Grand Prize in 2024 made CEAT the world’s first tyre brand to win such a recognition and it is a testament to this commitment.

CEAT Specialty is CEAT’s division for off-highway (OTR and Agricultural) tyres. To learn more about CEAT Specialty, please visit www.ceatspecialty.com/in

You can follow CEAT Specialty on:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ceat-specialty-tyres-india
https://www.instagram.com/ceatspecialtyindia/
https://www.facebook.com/CEATspecialty.India

CEAT Specialty Distributors in Delhi for IPL

 

CEAT Specialty Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ceat-specialtys-australian-distributors-join-the-ipl-frenzy-in-india-302130081.html

SOURCE CEAT Specialty

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.