One hundred days to the Games: Transport plan ready

PARIS, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Île-de-France region and Île-de-France Mobilités, as the leading public financiers, after the Government, have invested more than €500 million towards the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This investment encompasses transport, sports infrastructure, green spaces, housing, and bolstering security measures.

The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games are poised to make history as the first Games accessible entirely via low-carbon public transport. With more than two million visitors expected this summer, Île-de-France Mobilités has set up an ambitious transport plan to ensure seamless access to all competition venues:

A 15% increase in transport services on average and up to 70% on some lines.

and up to 70% on some lines. New transport options specifically tailored for the event : the extension of metro line 14 from Saint-Denis-Pleyel (near the Stade de France ) to Orly airport, making the airport a mere 30-minute ride by automatic metro from the heart of Paris , and of the RER E to Nanterre. This is in addition to ensuring accessibility at 240 stations, which represents 95% of train and RER traffic.

: the extension of metro line 14 from Saint-Denis-Pleyel (near the Stade de ) to Orly airport, making the airport a mere 30-minute ride by automatic metro from the heart of , and of the RER E to Nanterre. This is in addition to ensuring accessibility at 240 stations, which represents 95% of train and RER traffic. 10 free shuttle routes to access competition venues located far from stations.

to access competition venues located far from stations. 150 wheelchair-accessible shuttles for spectators

1,000 buses to transport athletes and accredited personnel .

. The “ Paris 2024 Public Transport” app available in May to guide spectators to the best routes.

to guide spectators to the best routes. A Paris 2024 Pass for access to all Paris region transport options . Available for use from 20 July to 8 September 2024 . It is already on sale online at iledefrance-mobilités.fr and will be available via the Paris 2024 Public Transport app in mid-June.

. Available for use from 20 July to . It is already on sale online at iledefrance-mobilités.fr and will be available via the 2024 Public Transport app in mid-June. 5,000 station staff to guide spectators.

to guide spectators. 415 kilometres of cycle paths linking the major Olympic venues.

linking the major Olympic venues. Part of the network (several metro lines and the RER C in central Paris ) will operate through the night of 10 August as part of the Mass Event Running.

The Île-de-France region is actively engaged in ensuring everyone’s safety:

15,000 security personnel have been trained .

. Île-de-France Mobilités has set up a regional mobile security brigade of 50 agents on the transport network. It will complement the 3,000 security personnel, and remain after the Games. Fifty cyno-detection brigades are mobilized, and 80,000 video surveillance cameras are connected to the CCOS (Operational Security Coordination Centre).

The Paris Olympic Games have begun to have an economic impact, with 1,500 jobs already created out of total of 4,000 in the long term. In June, the region will launch a retraining platform for employees who will have completed their assignments facilitating their transition into new employment opportunities offered by volunteering companies.

In the words of Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités: “I express my gratitude to the Games. These games serve as a catalyst for our region, accelerating the realization of numerous projects spanning transport, housing, and sports facilities. While I acknowledge the potential inconveniences that may arise for our residents during this period, the ultimate outcomes will undoubtedly benefit the entire region and country.”

