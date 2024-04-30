Aryaka Adds to Executive Team with Industry Leaders in People, Partnerships and Marketing

Additions Position Aryaka to Capitalize on Expanding Unified SASE as a Service Market Opportunity

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Aryaka® today announced the appointment of three new executives to its leadership team, further solidifying its position as the leader in the rapidly expanding Unified SASE as a Service market. The executive appointments include Pam Holmberg as Chief People Officer, Farzad Tari as SVP of Corporate and Business Development, and Ken Rutsky as Chief Marketing Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pam, Farzad and Ken to our growing Aryaka team,” said Shailesh Shukla, CEO at Aryaka. “Their extensive experience and proven track records in scaling high-growth technology companies will be instrumental in building the team and programs to drive continued growth, ecosystem expansion and leadership in the Unified SASE as a Service market. Adding Pam, Farzad and Ken to our outstanding product, sales and operational leadership team is a critical next step in our overall growth.”

New Leadership Appointments

Pam Holmberg, Chief People Officer: Pam brings over 20 years of experience building and leading high-performing HR teams at industry leaders like Realtor.com, Veritas Technologies, Pivotal, and NetApp. Before Aryaka, Pam was Head of People at ThoughtSpot, an AI-powered analytics company, where she was responsible for recruiting, HR operations, business partnering and employee engagement. With Aryaka, she is responsible for developing and implementing Aryaka’s global talent strategy to attract, retain, and develop top talent to support the company’s ambitious growth plans.

“I’m excited to join Aryaka’s talented team and build upon the company’s strong culture of innovation,” said Holmberg. “Aryaka’s commitment to its employees is evident, and I look forward to developing and implementing a global talent strategy that fosters continued growth and success.”

Farzad Tari, SVP of Corporate and Business Development: Farzad is a seasoned Business and Corporate Development executive with a 30-year track record of success in building strategic partnerships, driving channel programs, executing M&A transactions and unlocking shareholder value through successful exits. In his career Farzad has spearheaded billions of dollars of transactions including two IPOs, six strategic exits, and over 300 strategic partnerships, on behalf of industry leaders like Check Point, Imperva, F5 and Cisco. His deep expertise in cybersecurity and proven ability to forge strong relationships is critical in expanding Aryaka’s ecosystem and accelerating its go-to-market strategy.

“The Secure Network Access market is undergoing tremendous growth, and Aryaka is playing a pivotal role in this transformation with Unified SASE as a Service,” said Tari. “I’m eager to leverage my experience to expand Aryaka’s market presence, ecosystem and partnerships, enabling us to deliver even greater value to our customers, partners and investors.”

Ken Rutsky, Chief Marketing Officer: Ken is a Silicon Valley marketing leader with a proven ability to build categories and brands and drive business growth. His experience spans industry giants like Intel, Netscape and McAfee, where he drove the marketing that put the Secure Web Gateway business on a trajectory to grow from $50 million to over $300 million in just three years. Prior to joining Aryaka, Ken ran a successful go to market consulting practice where he helped create over $15 billion in market valuation including IPOs and successful exits for over a dozen clients.

“Aryaka is a leader and disruptor in Unified SASE, and I am excited to join this team,” said Rutsky. “The people, the product and the market present a unique opportunity to leverage my experience in building market disrupting categories and high velocity go to market programs that accelerate success.”

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, the only secure network access solution designed and built to deliver performance, agility, simplicity, and security without tradeoffs. Aryaka meets customers where they are on their journeys, enabling them to seamlessly modernize, optimize and transform their networking and security environments. Aryaka’s flexible delivery options empower enterprises to choose their preferred approach for implementation and management. Hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100, depend on Aryaka for cloud-based software-defined networking and security services. For more on Aryaka, please visit www.aryaka.com.

