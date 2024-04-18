AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DeepL makes the Forbes AI 50 list as one of the world’s most innovative tech companies

PRNewswire April 18, 2024

Language AI leader DeepL recognized by Forbes as a top innovator in the field as it revolutionizes communication for 100,000 businesses globally

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global leader in Language AI, DeepL, has been named to the Forbes AI 50 list for 2024. This year’s list shines particular light on the companies powering higher productivity for both enterprises and consumers. Companies across the globe are rapidly adopting the latest AI technology to supercharge their operations and to scale their growth. DeepL’s recognition further cements its place in the AI landscape as a trusted and indispensable partner for over 100,000 global businesses to communicate across borders.

The annual Forbes AI 50 list is a benchmark of the current state of AI. The unprecedented growth of AI is transforming productivity at scale while substantially reducing costs for enterprises. DeepL’s suite of Language AI products accomplishes precisely this: businesses can communicate accurately across languages and borders—reducing the barriers to market entry that once stood in their way. For established global enterprises, accurate AI translation allows them to solidify their market hold, grow their customer base, and further secure brand recognition and loyalty.

Coming on the heels of its 2023 Forbes Cloud 100 list inclusion, DeepL continues to push the boundaries of AI technology. The inclusion of DeepL in this year’s AI 50 list reinforces its fundamental growth trajectory as well as the innovative path it has forged as a pioneer in the AI space. DeepL trains its AI models on high-quality data, while incorporating human editors that further curate the quality of its products—which are powered by DeepL Mercury, the world’s 34th fastest supercomputer. The company’s unique approach combines the expertise of world-class researchers and engineers with that of leading linguists to achieve top-notch translation accuracy that outclasses the major tech giants.

DeepL is empowering companies to establish a global footprint—quickly becoming the AI of choice for global businesses across verticals. Its enterprise-level security further differentiates it from the competition, as the company owns its own tech stack and operates within a rigorous security framework, making it a trusted partner for businesses to protect their data.

To find out more about how DeepL can revolutionize your team’s communication, visit www.deepl.com.

About DeepL

DeepL is a global leader in Language AI. Since 2017, its flagship product, DeepL Translator has, delivered the world’s most accurate AI translation quality, breaking down language barriers for businesses everywhere. DeepL Write, its AI writing assistant, elevates business text by giving teams a creative boost in the writing process and transforming their communication. DeepL’s Language AI combines research and engineering expertise with that of leading linguists, curating tools that give businesses a competitive edge through accurate translation, innovative technology, and enterprise-level security. DeepL was founded by CEO Jaroslaw Kutylowski and is supported by world-renowned investors such as IVP, Benchmark, and b2venture.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/deepl-makes-the-forbes-ai-50-list-as-one-of-the-worlds-most-innovative-tech-companies-302120445.html

SOURCE DeepL

