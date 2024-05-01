AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vector Consumer Limited Announces Second Acquisition, Dose & Co

PRNewswire May 1, 2024

LONDON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vector Consumer Ltd has taken a significant stride towards expanding its presence in the collagen market with its latest acquisition, Dose & Co. This move swiftly follows another successful acquisition, the Pura Collagen brand. With the global collagen market expected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR reaching $1.03 billion in 2030, it was valued at $630 million in 2021*, it’s evident that Vector Consumer has ambitious goals to lead this expanding category.

Dose & Co

Dose & Co is a collagen supplement brand from the ZURU Edge stable. Launched in New Zealand in 2019 by registered nutritionist and naturopath Libby Matthews, Dose & Co’s range of premium beauty blends are clinically proven and backed by doctors, dermatologists and aestheticians internationally. With over 4 million tubs sold, 5000+ distribution points globally, countless industry awards, celebrity fans such as Khloe Kardashian, plus praise from almost every major media publication Dose & Co have become a leader in ingestible beauty.

“We are excited by Vector Consumer’s shared dedication to unwavering quality and their proven track record of innovating within the Wellness category. Handing over the reins to Vector not only enables the continuation of Dose & Co’s mission but also undoubtedly marks a new era of innovation and expansion. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the brand’s ongoing evolution and its part in building the future of the ingestible beauty category under Vector’s strategic guidance”. Paige Harris – General Manager of ZURUs Wellness division.

Liverpool based Vector Consumer was founded by Matt Banks-Crompton and John Pugh in 2019, with a vision to disrupt the global consumer healthcare space. In a short space of time, Vector Consumer has imagined and delivered impactful health and beauty brands capable of leading the global market including SOLV, an award winning female focused supplements brand and the officially licensed Liverpool FC sports and wellness range. With the recent acquisitions of globally renowned brands Pura Collagen and Dose & Co, Vector Consumer is set to become a leading voice in the nutritional collagen industry.

“Over the years Dose & Co has conquered not only markets but hearts across the globe. Its name resonates with consumers worldwide reflecting the remarkable heights it has scaled in the industry. Dose & Co’s commitment to quality, innovation and consumer satisfaction has solidified its position as a household name”. Matt Banks-Crompton – Managing Director of Vector Consumer.

The Senior Leadership Team at Vector Consumer is led by Managing Director Matt Banks-Crompton. He is joined by Stephen Byrne, Sales Director, Jennifer Mo, Director of Strategy & Implementation and Rob Knowles, Supply Chain & Logistics Director. Vector Consumer will assume all management of the Dose & Co brand from ZURU Edge.

Vector Consumer has an active NPD pipeline and rapid territory expansion plans in place for its current brands, Pura Collagen, SOLV & LFC, with all three launching new products into existing and new accounts across the globe. Dose & Co comes with an impressive NPD pipeline which will see the brand venture into new beauty categories and formats. With the rapid expansion of its brand portfolio Vector Consumer will carefully and thoughtfully engineer the complimentary agencies of each brand. Their goal is to ensure the consumer journey is clear and comprehensive, giving multiple shopper demographics the opportunity to enter the collagen category by goal, price & format.

www.vectorconsumer.com

*Collagen Peptides Market Size Global Report, 2022 – 2030 (polarismarketresearch.com)

