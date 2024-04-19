AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Paris Baguette Teams Up with Paris Saint-Germain to Broadcast its “Let’s Paris” Ad Around the World

PRNewswire April 19, 2024

What are the Top-Picks of Paris Saint-Germain Players at Paris Baguette?

  • Paris Baguette releases first global Digital ad in South Korea, the United States, France, and Southeast Asia
  • Paris Saint-Germain players star in Mukbang video, captivating audiences with a humorous twist in Paris Baguette’s latest ad; Five products selected by players, now available at Paris Baguette

PARIS and SEOUL, South Korea, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Paris Baguette has released its “Let’s Paris” ad video, in collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain, the most successful football club in France, to both Korean and global audiences.

The Let’s Paris video is themed around the favorite picks of Paris Saint-Germain’s star players. The players featured in this video happily enjoy the flavors of Paris Baguette’s newest breads, adding an extra spark to their tasting adventure.

The video opens with players savoring Paris Baguette treats at Parc Des Princes, the home stadium of Paris Saint-Germain. While the players initially gathered to celebrate a teammate’s birthday, they were so captivatedby the delicious breads that they forgot the celebration.

The five signature products from the ad will soon be available at Paris Baguette stores. The “Chaltteok Cream Bread,” paired with Lee Kang-in, blends the chewy nature of Chaltteock (Glutinous rice cake), inspired by Gyeongdan (Sweet rice balls), with the airy sweetness of whipped cream, symbolizing the cultural rendezvous between Korea and France. The “Strawberry Tart,” a dessert shaped like a crown of victory and adorn with fresh strawberries and a rich vanilla bean custard cream, is reminiscent of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The “Vanilla Flan Tart” represents Nuno Mendes, a delightful reinterpretation of Paris Baguette’s popular French dessert, merging the essence of flan into a tart to signify defense with its sweet allure. The “Kouign-Amann,” a traditional French pastry known for being crispy on the outside and moist inside, is a perfect match for the forward Ousmane Dembélé. Lastly, the “Onion Croque Monsieur,” a classic French hot sandwich that brings together the delicious contrasts of sweet and savory with its mix of onions, ham, cheese, and béchamel sauce, impeccably mirrors Marco Asensio’s versatile skills in both offensive and defensive gameplay.

YeonJeong Kim, VP of Marketing at Paris Baguette stated, “This ad, as part of our global partnership with Paris Saint-Germain, is sure to bring joy to customers and fans worldwide.” She further noted that “It holds significance in unfolding our global marketing strategy as the ad is released to reach global audiences across South Korea, the United States, France, and Southeast Asia for the first time”.

SOURCE Paris Baguette

