Telin and Dialog Axiata Ink Strategic Partnership to Manage International Voice and SMS Termination

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s #1 connectivity provider, and Telin, the international arm of Telkom Indonesia, have signed a new Master Service Agreement (MSA) whereby Telin will exclusively provide Managed Services for international A2P SMS traffic and international voice termination traffic to Dialog.

This agreement aims to monetize international traffic while extending unparalleled convenience, enhanced security, global coverage and consistent service quality to Dialog customers. The signing symbolized the commitment of both organizations to enhance telecommunication services around the world.

The rise of spam, fraud, and unsolicited SMS messages has increasingly become a pressing concern for a multitude of operators in the telecommunications industry. With the exponential growth of mobile communication and digital connectivity, the proliferation of unwarranted messages poses significant challenges to both consumers and service providers alike.

Telin manages the international voice and messaging of its sister company, Telkomsel, protecting the Telkomsel brand and providing quality connectivity for hyperscalers and carriers to connect to the Telkomsel customers.

“We are very pleased to partner with Dialog, as they are mostly concerned about protecting their customers and network from unwarranted traffic. They understand the challenges in the market and have been very reasonable in the negotiations of this agreement. We hope that other MNO’s can follow their lead so that trust is restored in the A2P and Voice businesses around the world”, stated Budi Satria Dharma Purba, CEO Telin.

Commenting, Supun Weerasinghe, Director/Group Chief Executive of Dialog Axiata PLC said,

“We are pleased to join forces with Telin in this strategic partnership, reinforcing our commitment to protecting our customers and enhancing the integrity of international communications. This collaboration not only addresses the challenges posed by spam and fraud but also exemplifies our dedication to delivering consistent service quality and enhanced security to our valued customers. Together with Telin, we look forward to pioneering a transformative approach to safeguarding communication channels and building trust in the digital era.”

About Dialog Axiata Group:

Dialog Axiata Group, a subsidiary of Axiata Group Berhad (Axiata), operates Sri Lanka’s Leading Quad-Play Connectivity Provider. Dialog Axiata PLC, listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange, is the market leader in Mobile, Digital Pay Television, Fixed Telecommunications and International Services sectors, along with a robust footprint and market presence in Digital Services, Financial Services, and IT Services. Dialog Axiata Group is Sri Lanka’s largest Foreign Direct Investor (FDI) with investments totalling USD 3.2 Billion. Dialog has been ranked as the Most Valuable Brand in SriLanka from 2019-2023 by Brand Finance, UK.

The Company delivers advanced mobile telephony and high-speed mobile broadband services to a subscriber base of over 17 Million Sri Lankans. As the market leader in Pay Television and Home Broadband sectors, Dialog provides world-class entertainment services and superior fixed connectivity to millions of households across Sri Lanka. The Company also has a strong international footprint, including roaming partnerships with over 650 operators across over 200 destinations and investments in multiple subsea cables across Asia.

The winner of six Global Mobile Awards, Dialog has had the distinction of being voted by Sri Lankan consumers as the ‘Telecommunication Brand of the Year’ for a record twelfth year at the SLIM-KANTAR People’s Awards 2023. Dialog is certified for ISO 9001 Quality Management System, ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management System, and ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System. Dialog has received numerous local and international awards, including the National Quality Award, Sri Lanka Business Excellence Award and the ACCA Sustainability Award.

For more information about Dialog, visit www.dialog.lk

About Telin:

Established in 2007, Telin provides premium international carrier voice, data services, and tailored business solutions for wholesale, enterprise, digital, and retail customers. Telin operates in multiple countries, including Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United States, Timor Leste, the United Arab Emirates, and Myanmar, with representatives in the United Kingdom, the Philippines, India, Vietnam and Canada.

Telin’s infrastructure spans 250,140 kilometers of cable system length, incorporating 27 Global Submarine Cable Systems, and operates 58 Points of Presence in 26 Countries, 10 global offices, 5 global countries Sales Representative, and over 19 Tier II to Tier IV Data Centers in key locations, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, and Indonesia.

For more information about Telin, visit www.telin.net.

