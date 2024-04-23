AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Innodisk Unveils Groundbreaking MIPI over Type-C Solution for Enhanced AI Vision Applications

PRNewswire April 23, 2024

TAIPEI, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Innodisk, a leading global AI solution provider, announces the launch of its industry’s first MIPI over Type-C solution. This exclusive technology overcomes traditional MIPI cable lengths limitations, allowing embedded camera modules to be positioned farther from the system. This expands the possibilities for visual AI applications, particularly in smart manufacturing and smart cities, enabling the seamless integration of high-quality vision systems into these evolving environments. 

The increasing popularity of vision-based applications across industries highlights the critical need for high-quality, reliable camera solutions. As computer vision becomes a cornerstone of AI development, the demand for industrial-grade cameras continues to surge. Innodisk recognizes this need and has developed the MIPI over Type-C Solution to address the challenges faced by vision system integrators and developers.

Innodisk’s MIPI over Type-C technology extends the connection distance to 2 meters or more, surpassing the previous 30 cm cable length limitation while maintaining high performance. It enables seamless conversion to a custom USB Type-C interface through a tailor-made adapter board and offers cost-effectiveness compared to SerDes solutions.  Additionally, this solution boasts successful deployments on NVIDIA Jetson, Intel x86, and ARM platforms, with Innodisk actively investing in R&D to ensure ongoing compatibility across various platforms, accelerating the deployment of edge AI applications for clients.  

Innodisk’s MIPI over Type-C camera module solutions are extensively used in various smart applications. They are revolutionizing industries like smart manufacturing, where AMRs and forklifts benefit from high-quality imaging and extended reach. Similarly, shared mobility applications such as shared bikes leverage these modules for enhanced safety and efficiency. By offering a combination of high bandwidth and longer range, Innodisk’s solution removes cable length limitations, unlocking a wave of new possibilities for smart applications.

Innodisk’s MIPI over Type-C solution marks a significant leap forward, building upon its diverse MIPI camera module portfolio and seamless platform integration. This includes compatibility with NVIDIA Jetson, Intel 12th to 13th Gen, Core Ultra processor, AMD Xilinx, and NXP. As the sole Intel-certified MIPI Camera partner in Taiwan, Innodisk collaborates closely with IPC manufacturers, possessing professional integration capabilities to offer comprehensive support and services to customers. The MIPI over Type-C Solution is poised to redefine the future of vision technology, offering performance, flexibility, and affordability.

For more information, please visit: http://www.innodisk.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/innodisk-unveils-groundbreaking-mipi-over-type-c-solution-for-enhanced-ai-vision-applications-302123943.html

SOURCE Innodisk Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.