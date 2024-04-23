AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Austrian maverick Trickster releases ‘The National Anthem,’ a St George’s Day gift for King Charles III

PRNewswire April 23, 2024

LONDON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Trickster, the alias of Austrian musician and entrepreneur Juergen Pichler, has only one rule: “Do it big, or don’t do it.” And so he is making his stirring new rendition of the UK national anthem available today, 23 April 2024, St George’s Day. A brand new arrangement commissioned from the feted Callum Au, who also conducted the players, this version was recorded in Studio One at Abbey Road, and features an expanded line-up of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Trickster / Juergen Pichler - credit Trickster

 

Callum Au & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - credit Trickster

 

Callum Au & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - credit Trickster

Trickster said, “So, yes I am Austrian, but I love the UK and I wanted to make something special. I hope that when he hears it, it brings some joy to King Charles, and of course the whole country.”

The process to create this incredible recording started before the news of the King’s diagnosis, and is now intended as both a gift and a tribute to the head of state of a country to which Trickster has made contributions to both social and cultural life.  

Much of Trickster’s music was recorded in legendary UK studios, Abbey Road itself, but also RAK, Angel, and more. The video for his swing-infused Christmas single “Silent Night v Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” was shot at Pinewood Studios – and racked up over a million YouTube views. Working at Pinewood Studios was a great experience, and Trickster is also now moving into filmmaking, his first project being an action movie – based on real life events – entitled Travel Agents. Trickster will feature in the film himself, and some big movie names are in the mix to join him.

The Trickster philosophy also embraces the idea of challenging the old ways of doing things, and making a genuine difference. His motto is “Real change is no joke,” and he has put his money where his mouth is with a string of large donations to foodbanks across the UK; in London he “out-gave” Tesco in 2022, and his most recent support has gone to the South West Belfast initiative.

So, all rise please for “God Save The King,” the first version to be recorded for the monarch by a foreign national. The next stage is to find the right occasion to perform it; Wembley Stadium perhaps, but of course Trickster would love to debut it at Buckingham Palace itself.

Hear it now: https://open.spotify.com/album/3ViSPK792sseeSZyu1zBLl

Trickster "God Save The King" Logo

 

