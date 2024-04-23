AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Largest Chinese Trade Delegation in Years Secures Cooperative Intentions in New Zealand

PRNewswire April 23, 2024

CIEC Group, in tandem with the New Zealand Chinese Business Club and key New Zealand businesses, has finalized letters of intent and MoC for the upcoming 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On April 19, Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC), concluded a delegation’s visit to New Zealand. The visit, highlighted by a session of the New Zealand – China Business Assembly Forum and a roadshow for the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), witnessed the signing of several key agreements, including a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) and letters of intent for participation in the upcoming expo this November.

Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the China Chamber of International Commerce, concluded the delegation's visit of 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo to New Zealand. (PRNewsfoto/China International Supply Chain Expo)

The China International Exhibition Center Group Corporation (CIEC Group) and several New Zealand business organizations, including New Zealand Chinese Commerce Club, committed to the initiative, marking another step forward in the robust trade partnership between the two nations.

The recent delegation to New Zealand, the largest of its kind from China in years, included more than 80 delegates from the CCPIT, regional and industry-specific promotion bodies, and corporate representatives. Throughout the visit, the delegates conducted extensive discussions with their New Zealand counterparts, participating in a comprehensive agenda of nearly 150 business discussions and promotional events. The CCPIT, which hosts CISCE, and its associated entities, secured multiple new cooperation agreements with New Zealand organizations, underscoring the growing business ties between the two countries.

Mr. Ren shared updates on China’s economic landscape and insights into China’s efforts to advance Chinese modernization through quality-driven development and maintain a high level of openness and international engagement. His conversations were directed towards enhancing partnerships in cutting-edge and eco-friendly sectors, including renewable and alternative energies, smart vehicles, sustainable agriculture, and health-focused lifestyles. The visit also included tours of leading local businesses, such as AUNEW and Yili subsidiary Oceania Dairy. In addition, Ren participated in the inaugural celebration of the Federation of New Zealand Chinese Business Associations Incorporated, where he addressed the assembled guests.

The 2nd CISCE, set to take place in Beijing from November 26 to 30, will expand its offerings to include new sections, promising enhanced trade and investment opportunities. For more information about the upcoming Expo, please visit https://en.cisce.org.cn/

SOURCE China International Supply Chain Expo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.