THE PLASTIC INDUSTRY DOESN’T GIVE A FORK ABOUT THE PLANET

PRNewswire April 23, 2024

OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — EARTHDAY.ORG, is shining a light on the plastic industry and their apparent indifference to the health implications of microplastics and their toxic chemicals.  Strokes, cancers, obesity, male infertility, ADHD and more have all been associated with plastics.

EARTHDAY.ORGLogo

“We know that the plastic industry doesn’t give a fork about the planet,” said Tom Cosgrove, Chief Creative & Content Officer, EARTHDAY.ORG. “It’s time for the plastic industry to come clean – what do they know about microplastics and their impact on human health.

“We want to thank our partners, Extra Credit Projects and Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) for helping us get the message about plastics out there with this campaign,” said Aidan Charron, Director of End Plastic Initiatives.  “The fork is all over the world and making its point.”

THE FORK CAMPAIGN: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-CUdFKDPLQKqOMp3iSQiIZRMy-DMdxfS?usp=share_link

Caption: Plastic Doesn’t Give a Fork
EARTHDAY.ORG takes their message to the Shaw Centre, Ottawa

Caption: Plastic Doesn’t Give a Fork
EARTHDAY.ORG takes their message to the National Art Centre, Ottawa

As well as making their point in Ottawa, EARTHDAY.ORG took their message to Times Square in NYC, projecting PLASTIC IS TOXIC.

“It’s the best way to get the message out there, because plastics are not inert, they degrade over time and shed microplastics that in turn leach out toxic chemicals,” said Kathleen Rogers, President. “We are all breathing them in and ingesting them involuntarily, but the industry won’t talk about it.” We need to know what they know.

PLASTIC IS TOXIC PROJECTIONS TIMES SQUARE:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-SAxnmd_NN6k3pRoNY3dgKDlFNevAAGi

Caption: Plastic is Toxic by EARTHDAY.ORG
EARTHDAY.ORG takes their Theme, Planet vs Plastics, to NYC’s Times Square. Why? Because – “Plastic is Toxic”.

About EARTHDAY.ORG: EARTHDAY.ORG’s founders created and organized the very first Earth Day on April 22, 1970. Since then, EARTHDAY.ORG has mobilized over 1 billion people annually on Earth Day, and every other day, to protect the planet. EARTHDAY.ORG’s mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide. EARTHDAY.ORG is the world’s largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 150,000 partners in nearly 192 countries to build environmental democracy. Learn more at EARTHDAY.ORG. It’s not a day, it’s a movement.

For Media Inquiries:  Sarah Davies, davies@earthday.org, +1 240 463 1341 (Washington DC)

SOURCE EARTHDAY.ORG

