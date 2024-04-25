AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

THE WORLD’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS NAMES ‘CHAMPIONS OF CHANGE’ WINNERS 2024

PRNewswire April 25, 2024

LONDON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The World’s 50 Best Restaurants today announces its Champions of Change 2024, the heroes of hospitality at the forefront of positive action and long-term progress within the industry and their communities. 

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants announces João Diamante, founder of Diamantes Na Cozinha in Rio de Janeiro and duo Caroline Caporossi and Jessica Rosval behind Roots in Modena, as Champions of Change winners for 2024

Part of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 programme, sponsored by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, it’s awarded to a duo in Italy whose ground-breaking initiative supports migrant women, and a Brazilian chef determined to help forge a better future for the youth of Rio’s favelas. 

Modena’s Roots is a migrant women-led social enterprise model, founded by Caroline Caporossi and chef Jessica Rosval. In 2020, the duo founded the Association for the Integration of Women, whose mission is to provide resources for women to establish roots and flourish. In 2022, alongside co-founder Maria Assunta Ioele, they opened Roots, a self-sustaining social impact model where migrant women in Modena can learn, work and build self-confidence as they take their first steps towards careers. 

Brazilian João Diamante is also named a Champion of Change and is the founder of social project Diamantes Na Cozinha (Diamonds in the Kitchen), which runs cooking, nutrition and hospitality courses for young people in vulnerable situations.

Diamantes Na Cozinha is creating a new generation of talent, now serving up to 100 students in semester-long courses. Earlier this year, Diamante opened his own restaurant in Rio, Diamante Gastrobar, with the majority of the staff graduates from his school.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants said; “The work these individuals are doing to contribute to a better future for their communities is admirable; we’re excited to support the development of such valuable projects.”

Caroline Caporossi and Jessica Rosval say: “What an honour to receive this recognition. We are so proud of our graduates; the success of Roots is made possible by the value they bring to our kitchen everyday and this award is further testament to the human and economic capital of women everywhere.”

João Diamante says: “Being named a Champion of Change is a huge compliment and I am grateful for the appreciation of our work. This project was started to help people in situations of social vulnerability in Rio on a path to a better future and I’m proud of being able to share this with a global audience.”

Media centre: 
https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

 

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 Logo

 

SOURCE 50 Best

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.