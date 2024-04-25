AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Launches Erasmus+ Malaysia Hub, Promotes Global Education Diplomacy

PRNewswire April 25, 2024

KUALA LUMPURMalaysia, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) has been designated as Malaysia’s Erasmus+ National Focal Point and celebrated the launch of the Erasmus+ Malaysia Hub in conjunction with the Ambassadors’ Roundtable 2024, organized by UTM’s International Office.

Themed “The Odes of Innovating Solutions: Transfiguring Globalization in Higher Education,” the event was officiated by the Deputy Minister of Higher Education, YB Datuk Ts. Mustapha Sakmud, and featured a keynote address by His Excellency Mr. Michalis Rokas, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Malaysia, who highlighted the importance of the Erasmus+ Malaysia Hub.

“The launch of the Erasmus+ Malaysia Hub by Universiti Teknologi Malaysia is a pivotal initiative that not only facilitates deeper bilateral relations between Malaysia and the European Union but also addresses broader global challenges,” stated HE Michalis Rokas. “This hub stands as a testament to the power of educational and cultural exchanges to bridge significant gaps—be it in skills, understanding, or addressing sensitive global issues.”

With the support of the EU and the active participation of numerous ambassadors, this initiative is uniquely positioned to tackle existential challenges and promote international cooperation, marking a significant advancement in global educational diplomacy.

Located at UTM Kuala Lumpur, the Erasmus+ Malaysia Hub will serve as a one-stop information and discussion center for all Erasmus+ Malaysia-related matters, aiming to enhance collaboration between universities and diplomatic missions in Malaysia, and offering guidance and mentorship to those in the higher education sector.

According to UTM’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Datuk Ir Ts Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail, the selection of UTM as the Erasmus+ National Focal Point (ENFP) by MoHE is an exceptional honour for our institution. “We are grateful for this recognition and express our heartfelt appreciation to everyone involved”, he added. He is also enthusiastic about strengthening bilateral cooperation between UTM and other institutions nationally and internationally.

UTM currently leads four Capacity Building in Higher Education (CBHE) actions supporting international cooperation projects through multilateral partnerships and collaborates with 23 universities from nine countries on various Erasmus+ initiatives.

“We welcome Vice-Chancellors and International Offices of Universities to collaborate with us to enhance our visibility in various Erasmus+ initiatives through joint work with esteemed institutions worldwide,” he stated.

With nearly 5,000 international students, UTM recognizes the importance of maintaining close and ongoing conversations with ambassadors to Malaysia, striving to strengthen, invigorate, and empower Malaysian higher education institutions toward global prominence.

One hundred fifty participants attended the Ambassadors’ Roundtable 2024, including 18 ambassadors, Vice-Chancellors, and representatives from university international offices across Malaysia.

About Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM):

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) is a leading public research university in Malaysia, dedicated to advancing knowledge and nurturing future leaders. UTM is committed to excellence in education, research, and innovation, making a significant impact on society and industry. As a global institution, UTM is known for its cutting-edge research and its role in developing innovative solutions to global challenges.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/universiti-teknologi-malaysia-launches-erasmus-malaysia-hub-promotes-global-education-diplomacy-302127602.html

SOURCE Universiti Teknologi Malaysia

