26th world record set as power output of Trina Solar n-type i-TOPCon module reaches 740.6W

PRNewswire April 26, 2024

CHANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Trina Solar’s proprietary 210mm n-type i-TOPCon module has achieved a maximum power output of 740.6W, setting a new world record and certified by TÜV SÜD, according to its State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province. It is the 26th time that Trina Solar has set world records in PV module conversion efficiency and output power, underscoring its leadership in the PV industry.

“Every breakthrough is the result of our relentless pursuit of technological innovation and excellence,” said Gao Jifan, Chairman and CEO of Trina Solar and Director of the State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology. “This sustained leadership in i-TOPCon technology underscores Trina Solar’s competitiveness and drive in spearheading the 700W+ era and 210mm n-type advanced technology platform. Fostering and safeguarding innovation also serves as a growth catalyst for the industry.”

The latest achievement is made possible by a sophisticated integration of advanced processes including i-TOPCon, laser-induced firing, edge passivation, high-resistance dense grids and high-density encapsulation technology for low-resistance connections. These innovations have significantly improved cell passivation, maximized optical utilization and minimized electrical losses, resulting in a substantial increase in module power and efficiency.

Trina Solar leads the way in the industrial application of i-TOPCon technology. It set the first world record in industrial large-area n-type i-TOPCon cells in 2015 and took the lead in promoting TOPCon cell technology from the laboratory to industrialization in 2018. Trina Solar announced its mass production of Vertex N 700W+ series modules last August, the first module maker to mass produce TOPCon modules with power exceeding 700W. The company has upgraded its i-TOPCon technology, and the power output of its 210mm n-type module reached 720.53W, the highest among mass-producible TOPCon modules. Trina Solar’s high-efficiency and high-power n-type modules are widely recognized by the market and are used in utility power stations and commercial and industrial power plants.

Trina Solar remains committed to developing TOPCon advanced technology and continues to upgrade new technologies, showcasing its leadership in the TOPCon field. The company holds more than 100 patents in the TOPCon field.

The sustainable growth of TOPCon technology has gained widespread recognition, with ample opportunity for further progress. Trina Solar is unwavering in its forward-looking approach to innovation and generating more value for its customers worldwide.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

