AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

The 2023 ICPC World Finals Concludes with Spectacular Showcase of Programming Talent in Luxor

PRNewswire April 29, 2024

LUXOR, Egypt, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 46th and 47th International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals concluded on April 18. A total of 263 teams from over 50 countries took part in the five-hour competition.

The ICPC World Finals in Egypt was a postponed and combined edition of World Finals 2022 and 2023. The Championship of the 46th World Finals was awarded to the Peking University team who solved 10 of the 11 problems. And the Championship of the 47th World Finals went to the team from National Research University Higher School of Economics, who completed 9 of 11 problems.

ICPC World Finals Competition in Luxor (PRNewsfoto/Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd)

“For the past few years, we have maintained an over-3-billion-dollar investment in fundamental research every year, including investing to help enlarge the international contest community. We constantly welcome the world’s top talent to join us and tackle cutting-edge challenges from the ICT industry together,” Liu Shaowei, President of Huawei’s European Research Institute, said.

ICPC stands as the most prestigious annual gathering of programmers, where the brightest minds from universities worldwide meet and compete against each other. During ICPC meets, teams of three put their algorithmic mastery to the test to unravel intricate problems within five hours.

This year marked Huawei’s fourth year as ICPC World Finals’ Diamond Sponsor. In addition to the main competition, the company also organized “ICPC Challenge powered by Huawei,” a supplemental mock session of the ICPC World Finals where experts from the company design algorithmic problems derived from real industrial scenarios. The Challenge is intended to share cutting-edge industrial knowledge with students to give them pragmatic understandings of how to propel technological progress that can directly benefit humankind in near term.

To date, the company has organized a series of contest activities in partnership with the ICPC Foundation, including the ICPC Challenge powered by Huawei, ICPC Training Camps, the ICPC Challenge Championship powered by Huawei and so on. This continuous investment reflects the company’s commitment to improve overall skill levels and expand the talent pool of the international coding community.

An online ICPC Challenge powered by Huawei, a two-week marathon, will start on May 6th.

SOURCE Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.