AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
David Fifita.
All smiles on the Gold Coast with David Fifita recommitting to the Titans for another two seasons. Image by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Fifita backflips on Roosters to stay at Titans

Joel Gould May 15, 2024

In a stunning backflip, Gold Coast forward David Fifita has turned his back on Sydney Roosters and taken up his two-year option to stay at the Titans.

Just last week the 24-year-old informed the Roosters he would take up their four-year deal but has since changed his mind.

The Tricolours have withdrawn their offer and Fifita has activated a two-year option in his favour, which will keep him at the club until the end of 2026.

“I’m extremely grateful for the time and interest shown in me over the past two weeks, but upon further reflection, I have made the decision that I want to remain a Titan beyond 2024,” Fifita said in a statement.

“I’m excited about the direction the team is taking and being close to home, and my family has been central to helping me make this decision.”

The Roosters have put out a statement on the Fifita decision.

“Despite his management making the initial approach to the club and Fifita personally informing the Sydney Roosters’ chairman (Nick Politis) and head coach (Trent Robinson) of his intent to join the club last Thursday, Fifita has since expressed doubt about his decision,” the statement said.

“The club has elected to withdraw its offer with the view that it is in the Roosters’ best interests.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.