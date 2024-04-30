AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bosera HashKey Bitcoin and Ether Spot ETFs Officially Launch on HKEX with Two-Way Investment Flexibility

PRNewswire April 30, 2024

HONG KONG, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Exchange Traded Funds, Bosera HashKey Bitcoin ETF and Bosera HashKey Ether ETF (the “ETFs”) have officially launched on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today. In respect of the ETFs, Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Limited and HashKey Capital Limited are the Investment Manager and Sub-Investment Manager respectively. The ETFs are part of the first batch of Bitcoin and Ether spot ETFs to launch in a major financial hub in Asia and they are now listed under the tickers  BTC: 3008.HK (HKD); 9008.HK (USD) and ETH: 3009.HK (HKD); 9009.HK (USD) respectively.

One of the key features of these ETFs is that they introduce an ‘in-kind’ subscription mechanism, which allows investors to directly subscribe for ETF shares using Bitcoin and Ethereum. Investors can purchase the ETFs with Bitcoin or Ethereum and subsequently sell them for cash, or vice versa, enabling seamless two-way investment flexibility.

Additionally, the Bosera HashKey Bitcoin ETF and Bosera HashKey Ether ETF track the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate – Asia Pacific Variant and the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate – Asia Pacific Variant respectively.

“The launch of the Bosera HashKey Bitcoin ETF and Bosera HashKey Ether ETF marks a significant leap forward in democratizing access to cryptocurrencies,” said Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital. “These innovative ETFs not only provide a convenient entry point for investors but also underscore our commitment to driving innovation in the virtual asset ecosystem.”

Importantly, non-Hong Kong nationals can also subscribe for or purchase units in the ETFs if they meet local regulatory requirements, such as passing customer due diligence.

The Bosera HashKey Bitcoin ETF and Bosera HashKey Ether ETF are now available for trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Note: The tickers BTC: 3008.HK (HKD); 9008.HK (USD) and ETH: 3009.HK (HKD); 9009.HK (USD)are now officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

About HashKey Capital

Global in influence and crypto-native, HashKey Capital is a digital asset and blockchain leader helping institutions, founders and talents advance the blockchain industries.

As one of the largest crypto funds and the earliest institutional investor in Ethereum, HashKey Capital has managed over US$1 billion in client assets since its inception, with over 500 investments in infrastructure, tools, and applications.

With our deep knowledge across the blockchain ecosystem, HashKey Capital has built a robust network connecting founders, investors, developers, and regulators.

For media enquiries, please contact siya.yang@hashkey.com ; HKSALES@BOSERA.COM 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bosera-hashkey-bitcoin-and-ether-spot-etfs-officially-launch-on-hkex-with-two-way-investment-flexibility-302130339.html

SOURCE HashKey Capital

