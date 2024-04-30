AlixPartners Appoints Lisa Hu as Partner & Managing Director to Lead Greater China Consumer & Retail Practice

HONG KONG, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, today announced that Lisa Hu has joined the firm as Partner & Managing Director and will lead the Consumer and Retail Practice in Greater China.

Lisa has nearly 20 years of hands-on operations experience in consumer product sectors, spanning food and beverage, beauty and cosmetics, and apparel. She also offers a nuanced understanding of retail operations with extensive experience with retailers in different markets.

Prior to joining AlixPartners, Lisa was a Partner in Strategy & Transaction Practice and the Greater China Head of Consumer Products & Retail at EY-Parthenon. Previously, she also served as a Managing Director & Partner at Boston Consulting Group where she headed the Operations Functional Practice and was a core member of the Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods Practice in Greater China. She also spent several years at Roland Berger with a strong focus on consumer goods. Lisa holds a Master of Science in Economics Finance and Management from the University of Bristol and a Bachelor of Management in Accounting from Peking University’s Guanghua School of Management.

Shiv Shivaraman, Partner & Managing Director and Asia Region Leader at AlixPartners, said, “Lisa’s hands-on operations expertise and extensive experience across Greater China and Southeast Asia further strengthens our consumer and retail capabilities. Her appointment underscores our commitment to delivering operational excellence and helping clients navigate challenges in times of uncertainty.”

Dr. Stephen Dyer, Partner & Managing Director and Co-Leader of Greater China at AlixPartners, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Lisa as our Greater China Consumer and Retail practice leader. Her wealth of knowledge and operational transformation experience will be of great value to our clients as the consumer and retail landscape in Greater China is becoming more complex and dynamic.”

About AlixPartners

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit www.alixpartners.com.

