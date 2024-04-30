AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

AlixPartners Appoints Lisa Hu as Partner & Managing Director to Lead Greater China Consumer & Retail Practice

PRNewswire April 30, 2024

HONG KONG, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, today announced that Lisa Hu has joined the firm as Partner & Managing Director and will lead the Consumer and Retail Practice in Greater China.

Lisa has nearly 20 years of hands-on operations experience in consumer product sectors, spanning food and beverage, beauty and cosmetics, and apparel. She also offers a nuanced understanding of retail operations with extensive experience with retailers in different markets.

Prior to joining AlixPartners, Lisa was a Partner in Strategy & Transaction Practice and the Greater China Head of Consumer Products & Retail at EY-Parthenon. Previously, she also served as a Managing Director & Partner at Boston Consulting Group where she headed the Operations Functional Practice and was a core member of the Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods Practice in Greater China. She also spent several years at Roland Berger with a strong focus on consumer goods. Lisa holds a Master of Science in Economics Finance and Management from the University of Bristol and a Bachelor of Management in Accounting from Peking University’s Guanghua School of Management.

Shiv Shivaraman, Partner & Managing Director and Asia Region Leader at AlixPartners, said, “Lisa’s hands-on operations expertise and extensive experience across Greater China and Southeast Asia further strengthens our consumer and retail capabilities. Her appointment underscores our commitment to delivering operational excellence and helping clients navigate challenges in times of uncertainty.”

Dr. Stephen Dyer, Partner & Managing Director and Co-Leader of Greater China at AlixPartners, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Lisa as our Greater China Consumer and Retail practice leader. Her wealth of knowledge and operational transformation experience will be of great value to our clients as the consumer and retail landscape in Greater China is becoming more complex and dynamic.”

About AlixPartners

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit www.alixpartners.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/alixpartners-appoints-lisa-hu-as-partner–managing-director-to-lead-greater-china-consumer–retail-practice-302131050.html

SOURCE AlixPartners

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.