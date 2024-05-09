Josys SaaS Management Platform Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Josys, the SaaS and device management platform that simplifies how IT works, is proud to announce that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification. This certification affirms Josys’ commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security, confidentiality, and compliance within its operations.

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification, issued by Accorp Partners , validates that Josys’ systems have been thoroughly assessed and meet the stringent criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data.

Earning a SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a significant milestone for Josys and underscores the company’s dedication to ensuring the utmost protection of customer information. This certification provides assurance to Josys’ customers and partners that their data is handled with the highest level of security.

“Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification reflects Josys’ unwavering commitment to safeguarding our customers’ sensitive data,” said Sanjay Rajasekhar, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Josys. “This certification is a testament to the dedication of our team to implement robust security measures and best practices throughout our global organization. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of trust and confidence in our SaaS management platform and services.”

In addition to SOC 2, Josys is ISO 27001 certified and remains devoted to maintaining top-tier security and compliance standards. The company continues to invest in technologies and processes to ensure the protection of customer data.

About Josys:

Josys is the SaaS & Device Management Platform that simplifies how IT works. Our holistic approach equips IT teams with 360-degree control over their SaaS applications and device inventory by making it easier to visualize user access, analyze utilization trends, and automate provisioning processes that will make IT operations run more efficiently. Learn more at: https://josys.com/.

Contact:

Sylvia McKaige

PR, Salween Group

Sylvia.mckaige@salweengroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/josys-saas-management-platform-achieves-soc-2-type-2-certification-302139496.html

SOURCE Josys