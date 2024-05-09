AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
AgriBusiness Global™ Announces 2024 Event Line-Up: Connecting Crop Input Leaders Worldwide

PRNewswire May 9, 2024

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AgriBusiness Global, the premier business source for leaders in the global crop input value chain, is thrilled to announce its lineup of events for 2024. For 37 years, AgriBusiness Global has been the go-to resource for quality, trustworthy information and analysis, leading the industry in providing the next generation of crop solutions covering synthetic crop protection, biologicals, and plant health.

Meister Media Worldwide - Empowering Global Agriculture

In 2024, AgriBusiness Global will host three events, each designed to connect industry leaders, promote innovation, and drive business growth:

AgriBusiness Global℠ LATAM Conference
Date: 14-15 May
Location: Panama City, Panama

Capitalizing on Emerging Technologies in LATAM

The ABG LATAM Conference will bring together industry experts and influencers to discuss the latest trends and developments in crop protection, plant health, biologicals, and ag technology specific to the Latin American region. The Latin-American market offers new opportunities for business growth and partnerships with leading players in the region. Learn More>

AgriBusiness Global Trade Summit
Date: 7-8 August
Location: Orlando, Florida, USA

The #1 Global Agribusiness Event- Dedicated to Worldwide Networking and New Business Development               

The ABG Trade Summit is the trusted forum for advancing development in the rapidly emerging global crop protection, ag tech, plant health, and biological sectors. Attendees can expect to meet with the world’s leading manufacturers, exporters, trading companies, sellers, formulators, and consultants. Trade Summit facilitates global trade by offering educational sessions, a robust exhibit floor, private meeting rooms, and dedicated networking opportunities for the world market to connect, engage, and build business. Learn More>

AgriBusiness Global SE Asia Conference
Date: 6-7 November
Location: Jakarta, Indonesia

Empowering Southeast Asia’s AgriBusiness for Global Impact

The ABG Southeast Asia Conference, produced in cooperation with the Indonesian CropCare Association, will showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovations in crop production, addressing the unique challenges and opportunities in the Southeast Asian market. Attendees will gain unique insights to prepare for the future and navigate the present in the rapidly evolving agricultural market. Learn More>

“Our events are dynamic platforms for industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and drive innovation,” said Eric Davis, Group Director at AgriBusiness Global. “We are excited to bring together the brightest minds in the industry to explore new ideas, foster partnerships, and shape the future of agriculture.”

For information about the 2024 events and how to participate, visit AgriBusinessGlobal.com.

About Meister Media Worldwide

For media inquiries, please contact:
Amy Reddington, Show Director

 

SOURCE Meister Media Worldwide

