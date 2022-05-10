AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BLUETTI Unlocks Special Mother’s Day Offerings, Perfect Gift Ideas for Moms

PRNewswire May 10, 2024

SYDNEY, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As Mother’s Day 2024 approaches on May 12, BLUETTI, a leading provider of clean energy storage solutions, announces its exclusive Mother’s Day celebration. From May 10-22, BLUETTI will be offering special discounts on its solar generators and power solutions, providing the perfect gift ideas for mothers and mother-like figures.

Create Unforgettable Moments with BLUETTI’s Portable Power Stations

While jewelry and handbags are thoughtful gifts, nothing compares to the gift of shared experiences. Whether it’s a family gathering, backyard barbecue, camping, or a road trip, BLUETTI’s portable power stations, such as the AC180, EB200P, and EB series, make every moment memorable.

The AC180 packs a punch with 1,800W of power, capable of charging grills, speakers, music players, and lights during outdoor gatherings. Equipped with 9 versatile outlets, it ensures everything stays powered, all while operating quietly and emission-free.

Meanwhile, the EB200P delivers 2,000W of power, perfect for camping trips, beach parties, and overlanding adventures. For smaller power needs, such as charging a few mid-sized devices like mini cookers and fridges, the EB55 and EB70 offer excellent power and portability. They are easy to carry and equipped with safety features for worry-free use.

Present Security with BLUETTI’s Reliable Home Battery Systems

Caring for Mom extends beyond just one day. BLUETTI’s AC500 home battery systems provide ongoing peace of mind with their responsive UPS function, ensuring seamless power backup during outages.

Additionally, these systems offer a personalized gift for moms, as their capacity is customizable from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh with the B300S expansion battery. A basic AC500+B300S setup can deliver 5,000W of power to essential household appliances for hours on end. Moreover, with support for up to 3000W of solar charging, moms can reduce energy bills and minimize their environmental impact.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, BLUETTI is also adding exciting surprises, including a spin wheel for a chance to win fantastic gifts. Everyone is invited to participate and seize these exclusive BLUETTI Mother’s Day deals.

About BLUETTI

Dedicated to a sustainable future, BLUETTI provides affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI has empowered over 100,000 African families in off-grid regions. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader across more than 100 countries worldwide.

