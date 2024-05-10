TVU Networks Showcases Innovative Cloud Ecosystem at BCA 2024 Following a Successful Debut at NAB Las Vegas

Discover pioneering solutions developed in collaboration with the world’s leading media companies.

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TVU Networks , a global pioneer in cloud and IP-based live video technologies, is proud to announce that their full cloud ecosystem will be on display at the BCA 2024, from May 29-31 at the Singapore Expo, where TVU Networks will be located at booth 6F3-6. This showcase comes shortly after the company’s successful participation at NAB Las Vegas, where the much-anticipated TVU MediaHub™ was unveiled. Launched just a month ago, TVU MediaHub™ has quickly become a cornerstone in video routing, marking the company’s most significant launch in two decades with its rapid adoption and pioneering impact in live media workflows.

Coming off a victorious stint at the NAB Show where TVU Networks left with several accolades, the company continues to make waves across the media industry. Recognized for its transformative impact on the media supply chain, TVU Networks received multiple prestigious awards including ‘Best of Show’ and ‘Product of the Year’ for the exceptional routing capabilities of TVU MediaHub™ .

The BCA will spotlight significant advancements within the TVU Ecosystem, with a keen focus on sustainability and technological innovation for building of the media supply chain. Notably, TVU Search , TVU MediaMind , TVU Producer and TVU Remote Commentator have dramatically advanced in reducing environmental impacts and boosting remote production capabilities, leveraging state-of-the-art Cloud and AI technologies. Additionally, TVU Networks will demonstrate its latest transmission solutions, including The One and TVU RPS (Remote Production System) , which are meticulously engineered to deliver robust and flexible REMI operations—whether cloud-based, on-premise, or in hybrid environments—powered by the cutting-edge 5G and ISX transmission technology unique to TVU Networks.

TVU Networks invites all attendees to visit booth 6F3-6 to experience firsthand the future of live video production technology, led by the innovative TVU MediaHub™ , and discover how their comprehensive range of solutions is shaping the next generation of broadcasting.

About TVU Networks

As a leading global provider of SaaS and Cloud-based workflow solutions, TVU Networks serves various sectors like news, entertainment, sports, corporate, streaming, and government. Leveraging AI, microservices, and automation, TVU enhances metadata and story-centric workflows for live video acquisition, production, and distribution. Their solutions are integral to the operations of major media companies worldwide, and they are recipients of the Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award.

Request your appointment with us today for your personal demo and to RSVP for our events: https://info.tvunetworks.com/bca-2024

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tvu-networks-showcases-innovative-cloud-ecosystem-at-bca-2024-following-a-successful-debut-at-nab-las-vegas-302140699.html

SOURCE TVU Networks