Digital Realty Expands NRT Campus, Commences Construction of Third Data Center to Support Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Transformation in Japan

On completion in late 2025, NRT14 will raise campus capacity to up to 104MW to meet rising demand for next-generation infrastructure and seamless access to connected data communities in Japan

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Digital Realty ( NYSE: DLR ), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, today announced it has commenced construction of its third data center at its NRT campus in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, in Japan.

NRT14, an important addition to Digital Realty’s global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL®, is expected to open in December 2025 and will significantly increase availability of state-of-the-art AI-ready infrastructure capacity in Japan. This announcement follows the recent launch of NRT12 on the same campus, solidifying Digital Realty’s commitment to providing customers with best-in-class data center solutions in Japan.

The adoption of new technologies such as AI and big data, driven by digital transformation initiatives, is gaining momentum in Japan. Businesses face the challenge of deploying AI rapidly and at scale while maintaining data security and privacy. This has fueled demand for AI-ready data center infrastructure in the Tokyo metropolitan area, close to business districts and where AI services are being deployed and used.

NRT14, configurable to support private AI deployments, aims to meet this growing demand. It is expected to add up to 31 megawatts (MW) of total IT capacity, bringing the total at the campus to 104MW. Developed by MC Digital Realty, Digital Realty’s 50/50 joint venture in Japan with Mitsubishi Corporation, the facility will offer standardized and bespoke configurations to meet the high-density power requirements (up to 70 kilowatts [kW] per rack), cooling infrastructure, and interconnectivity demands of complex AI workloads.

Recognizing the power requirements of AI applications, NRT14 aims to use 100% renewable energy and will feature an innovative air-assisted liquid cooling (AALC) compliant design to decarbonize customers’ IT infrastructure and reduce environmental impact.

The facility will form part of PlatformDIGITAL®, giving customers access to over 1,100 cloud and IT services, 1,200 network services in 25+ countries, 50+ metros, and 300+ data center locations on six continents, enabling real-time data insights to power business innovation and growth. NRT14 will also be ServiceFabric™ -enabled, Digital Realty’s orchestration and interconnection platform, to empower customers to centrally manage complex workflows and orchestrate their hybrid IT infrastructure and AI workloads from a single point.

NRT14 will be connected to the other data centers on the NRT campus, including the newly-launched NRT12 which opened in March 2024, through Campus Connect. This high-speed on-campus interconnection service from Digital Realty allows customers to seamlessly access all facilities on a campus to increase their footprint and access other workloads. The modular design of the data centers on the campus will also allow for dynamic scaling of server environments to accommodate complex AI deployments.

“The addition of NRT14 to our NRT campus will further our ability to deliver robust and flexible AI-ready data center environments to support customers’ digital transformation and innovation goals. The construction demonstrates our commitment to the continued development of our NRT campus to ensure we are meeting the ever-evolving needs of our customers and the broader industry in Japan,” said Kosei Hatakeyama, Representative Director and CEO of MC Digital Realty.

Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty said, “Japan’s rapidly increasing demand for AI deployments creates the need for scalable, flexible, and highly connected AI-ready data centers in the Tokyo metropolitan area. We believe NRT14’s next-generation data center infrastructure and Digital Realty’s connected global open data center platform provide the foundational pillars our customers need to drive innovation in the coming years.”

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

